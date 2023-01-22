ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Nobel Prize recipients to headline TTU Free Market Institute Lecture Series

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pair of Nobel Prize economists will headline the Distinguished Public Speaker Series to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Vernon L. Smith will speak on...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

If you are looking for a place to donate your time, Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs help

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers meals every day and they needs our help. There are several ways to donate your time at LMOW. It doesn’t take a lot of time; but your smiling face can make a difference in the short amount of time. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talkington students participate in mini workshops at Wayland Baptist University

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Forty-nine students from Lubbock ISD’s Talkington School for Young Women Leaders participated in the annual Talkington Piano Day at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview on Monday. According to a press release from WBU, the event offered face-to-face instruction with professors as well as a chance...
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech ranks in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Programs

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, three of the university’s online programs made significant increases in their standing from the previous year.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

String Project at Texas Tech University offers beginner classes

LUBBOCK, Texas—Ready to learn how to play a string instrument? Now is the time through the String Project at Texas Tech University. Beginner classes for adults start on January 31. They are having a come and go open house on January 24 for you to stop by and meet the instructors and learn more. Find out more: Rachel.mazzucco@ttu.edu, Facebook: Texas Tech University String Project.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Peoples Bank makes the mortgage process a step by step

LUBBOCK, Texas—Purchasing a new home is very exciting. However, the paperwork can be a bit overwhelming at times. Therefore, Peoples Bank makes this process a step by step from pre-qualifying to closing. Reach out to get all your questions answered and to learn more: peoplesbanktexas.com, homeloans@peoplesbanktexas.com, 806-687-7245.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

All American Eatery is proud to be part of Dining for Charities Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—All American Eatery has added breakfast to their menu. A menu full of homemade goodness all while supporting a local business that gives back. They are located at 8901 Hwy 87, or find them on FaceBook: @allamericaneatery. All American Eatery supports locally by being part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Community Theatre presents Black Book, a one man show

LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Community Theatre’s production of, Black Book, a one man show is January 27 through 29. It may be just one man; but this is a show you have got to see. Located at 3101 35th Street, LCT welcomes all with a variety of performances. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 22-28

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 22nd through the 28th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host A Cast of Blues

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery will host A Cast of Blues from January 28 through March 16. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the exhibit is a celebration of Mississippi’s rich musical heritage. A Cast of Blues features...
LUBBOCK, TX

