everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Area United Way hosting Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition on Jan. 26
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Area United Way will host its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, January 26. According to a press release, the event takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall. Lubbock Area United Way said it will announce the...
everythinglubbock.com
Nobel Prize recipients to headline TTU Free Market Institute Lecture Series
LUBBOCK, Texas — A pair of Nobel Prize economists will headline the Distinguished Public Speaker Series to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Vernon L. Smith will speak on...
everythinglubbock.com
If you are looking for a place to donate your time, Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs help
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers meals every day and they needs our help. There are several ways to donate your time at LMOW. It doesn’t take a lot of time; but your smiling face can make a difference in the short amount of time. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Talkington students participate in mini workshops at Wayland Baptist University
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Forty-nine students from Lubbock ISD’s Talkington School for Young Women Leaders participated in the annual Talkington Piano Day at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview on Monday. According to a press release from WBU, the event offered face-to-face instruction with professors as well as a chance...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech ranks in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Programs
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, three of the university’s online programs made significant increases in their standing from the previous year.
everythinglubbock.com
String Project at Texas Tech University offers beginner classes
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ready to learn how to play a string instrument? Now is the time through the String Project at Texas Tech University. Beginner classes for adults start on January 31. They are having a come and go open house on January 24 for you to stop by and meet the instructors and learn more. Find out more: Rachel.mazzucco@ttu.edu, Facebook: Texas Tech University String Project.
everythinglubbock.com
Peoples Bank makes the mortgage process a step by step
LUBBOCK, Texas—Purchasing a new home is very exciting. However, the paperwork can be a bit overwhelming at times. Therefore, Peoples Bank makes this process a step by step from pre-qualifying to closing. Reach out to get all your questions answered and to learn more: peoplesbanktexas.com, homeloans@peoplesbanktexas.com, 806-687-7245.
everythinglubbock.com
All American Eatery is proud to be part of Dining for Charities Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—All American Eatery has added breakfast to their menu. A menu full of homemade goodness all while supporting a local business that gives back. They are located at 8901 Hwy 87, or find them on FaceBook: @allamericaneatery. All American Eatery supports locally by being part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
“It’s Not Okay To Be Gay” Protesters Near Lubbock School Left Parents Heated
Some parents of students at Lubbock High School were made very uncomfortable by the anti-gay protesters that stood at the corner with signs last Monday morning. There have been dozens of photos and videos circulating around the internet since the incident. The sidewalks in front of schools are public property,...
everythinglubbock.com
Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Dr. Binks says motivational health coaching is more than you think
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks shares more on motivational health coaching. It can be more than you think. Dr. Binks is located at the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Community Theatre presents Black Book, a one man show
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Community Theatre’s production of, Black Book, a one man show is January 27 through 29. It may be just one man; but this is a show you have got to see. Located at 3101 35th Street, LCT welcomes all with a variety of performances. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteers in Lubbock help warm the hearts of those in need during the winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – When most people in the Hub City have a warm place to stay on snowy days like Tuesday’s, Shawna Pegarsch had to spend hers mostly outside. “I’m cold, I want to go home, and I’m hurting,” Pegarsch said. “Then, this woman comes up, and says hey, would you like a cup of coffee?”
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 22-28
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 22nd through the 28th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host A Cast of Blues
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery will host A Cast of Blues from January 28 through March 16. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the exhibit is a celebration of Mississippi’s rich musical heritage. A Cast of Blues features...
abc7amarillo.com
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
