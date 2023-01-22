Read full article on original website
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project
Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond
More than 40% of patients treated at the St. Charles Cancer Center in Bend travel from Redmond, Madras, Prineville and other rural communities for their care. If they need radiation as part of their treatment, this can mean traveling more than 50 miles for services multiple days in a row for weeks at a time. The post St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
mybasin.com
CONSTRUCTION AT SMITH ROCK WILL INTERRUPT ACCESS TO SOME AREAS THIS SUMMER
SALEM, Ore— Smith Rock State Park is slated to get a new, wider pedestrian bridge this summer, which means there will be no bridge access for up to four weeks during construction in mid to late summer. The exact dates depend on nesting season and streamflow. The bridge spans...
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
KTVZ
Deschutes County may drop three more possible landfill sites because they are too close to airports
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County recently began evaluating 13 potential sites for its new landfill, dropping to 12 when a private property owner said he has plans for his land. Now, it appears three more sites may be off the table, because of their proximity to airports that fall under an Federal Aviation Administration recommendation.
Central Oregon sees more job losses in December; unemployment rates rise
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose across Central Oregon and throughout the state in December, continuing a five-month trend, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday. The post Central Oregon sees more job losses in December; unemployment rates rise appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Hearing Monday on Parkside Place; Could mean 138 Bend affordable housing units
A public hearing will be held Monday by the Bend Planning Commission on the master plan for a development that could bring dozens of affordable housing units Bend’s east side. Parkside Place, which would be on property from Bear Creek Road to Highway 20, would include 346 housing units....
California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of two California residents whose SUV slid off a Forest Service road near Swamp Wells Butte southeast of Bend Thursday and got high-centered in deep snow and ice. The post California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteer Fair takes over Downtown Bend library
Last Monday many people recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. day through volunteer work, but a volunteer fair in Downtown Bend this weekend highlighted the opportunities available year-round. The fair took place Sunday in the Deschutes County Library, with 20 nonprofit organizations represented. They ranged from the Red Cross, to Habitat...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking
A fire destroyed a small camper at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment late Saturday afternoon, putting up tall flames and black smoke. Investigators determined it was accidental in nature, related to someone smoking inside. The post Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Airports Break Records For Weapons Discovered During Screening
According to the Transportation Security Administration, a record number of travellers were apprehended trying to illegally transport weapons past airport security on Wednesday. This includes an all-time high at two airports in the state of Oregon. In 2022, TSA employees reportedly discovered 6,542 guns at 262 airports. In 2019, the...
KTVZ
Deschutes DA explains change to state’s bail system that can lead to quick jail release
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some aspects of a recent drug arrest near Bend spotlight a change in state law regarding the criteria for release from jail that prompted community questions and an explanation from Deschutes County's top prosecutor. Last Thursday, Oregon State Police made a traffic stop on Highway 97...
centraloregondaily.com
OSHA fines Safeway for safety violations following Bend store shooting
Safeway has been issued two citations for safety violations by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSHA) after its investigation following the deadly shooting last summer at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. OSHA said the violations did not contribute to the deaths that day. One violation was...
Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again
A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend
A T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning killed a 74-year-old Bend man and injured two others, one critically, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed...
Celebrate Kidz Bop coming to Bend with these 10 truly awful songs
Kidz Bop is coming to Bend this summer. If you don’t know what Kidz Bop is, please please click away right now. You still have a chance to turn back, leave your brain pristine, unaware of the horror of pop music turned “kid-friendly.”. That was your warning. If...
