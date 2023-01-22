ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project

Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond

More than 40% of patients treated at the St. Charles Cancer Center in Bend travel from Redmond, Madras, Prineville and other rural communities for their care. If they need radiation as part of their treatment, this can mean traveling more than 50 miles for services multiple days in a row for weeks at a time. The post St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of two California residents whose SUV slid off a Forest Service road near Swamp Wells Butte southeast of Bend Thursday and got high-centered in deep snow and ice. The post California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteer Fair takes over Downtown Bend library

Last Monday many people recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. day through volunteer work, but a volunteer fair in Downtown Bend this weekend highlighted the opportunities available year-round. The fair took place Sunday in the Deschutes County Library, with 20 nonprofit organizations represented. They ranged from the Red Cross, to Habitat...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach

Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Airports Break Records For Weapons Discovered During Screening

According to the Transportation Security Administration, a record number of travellers were apprehended trying to illegally transport weapons past airport security on Wednesday. This includes an all-time high at two airports in the state of Oregon. In 2022, TSA employees reportedly discovered 6,542 guns at 262 airports. In 2019, the...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

OSHA fines Safeway for safety violations following Bend store shooting

Safeway has been issued two citations for safety violations by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSHA) after its investigation following the deadly shooting last summer at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. OSHA said the violations did not contribute to the deaths that day. One violation was...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again

A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed...
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy