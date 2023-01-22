Read full article on original website
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Former Delicious Tamale family home to become San Antonio art studio
You might know it as the "tamale house."
Best Coffee Shops in San Antonio
There is nothing that a little coffee can’t fix. Whether you are meeting a friend, catching up on work, or in search of a caffeinated beverage to brighten your day, we don’t want you to be disappointed with your selection. So, here is a compiled list of the best coffee shops in San Antonio.
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
2nd Annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast will kick off San Antonio Rodeo season on Jan. 27 with free food and live music
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Rodeo season in San Antonio will kick off once again with the second annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, with free food and live music from Texas Latino, Los Desperadoz, Chente Barrera, and more at the Far West Event Center.
Comedian Jo Koy kicks off world tour in San Antonio this week
He performs in San Antonio on Friday.
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
Santa Diabla opens, new River Walk bar closes temporarily, and more food news
It's been a ravenous start to 2023.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan on shopping at the Target or Ross stores near Culebra and Loop 1604, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for more than just great prices. KSAT-12 is reporting a big sinkhole has opened up in the parking lot. There...
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
Mexican American students fought racism in a 1969 walkout. A play dredges the overlooked history.
SAN ANTONIO — In five performances, a Latino theater company's restaging of a play about historic but overlooked Mexican American student walkouts rekindled sorrow and pride among audiences, while triggering worries about the present. The play “Crystal City 1969,” first staged in 2009 in Dallas, was performed for the...
PHOTOS: Angel Olsen brings 'Big Time' tour to Texas
The 'Big Time' show had San Antonio swooning.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
