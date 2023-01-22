Read full article on original website
Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
Garrett County man arrested in National Highway crash
CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on National Highway in LaVale, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. Guy Daniel Miller, 37, was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine, police said. He was charged with possession with...
Police searching for suspect in fatal Moxham shooting
Jan. 24—Johnstown police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting in the Moxham section of the city on Monday that left one man dead. "We're tracking down all leads," police Chief Richard Pritchard said at the scene. Police responded to a shots-fired incident on the 600 block...
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
Man who assaulted teen at local mall accused of harassing judge
A Westmoreland County man who plead guilty to simple assault for body-slamming a 16-year-old girl at a local mall is now accused of harassing a district judge. Tyler Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, is charged with harassment for allegedly calling long-time Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Yakopec 13 times, according to the complaint. He allegedly placed nine of the calls one night in November and called her a derogatory name.
Pa. man charged with threatening to blow up courthouse and eat sheriff: reports
Authorities said a Schellsburg man is behind bars with a million-dollar bail after threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the Bedford County Courthouse, according to reports from WTAJ and 6WJAC. State police said 39-year-old Luke Bartholow has been charged with misdemeanor bomb threats: threatening the placement...
Police: Johnstown man with handgun threatens to shoot woman, kill himself
Jan. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of firing shots near a building at Solomon Homes. The man had threatened to kill a woman and then kill himself, Johnstown police allege. Police charged Eric Prosser, 30, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, with...
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating
Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
Berkeley County fire claims 2 lives
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a double fatal fire that happened in Berkeley County earlier this week. According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a woman and juvenile boy were killed in the blaze that happened early Monday morning at a residence on Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community
Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
