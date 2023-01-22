An unpaid bill of less than $150 stunted the start of Cynthia Aguilar-Arizmendi’s career. Aguilar-Arizmendi, 24, graduated from the University of Oregon with a communications degree in spring 2020, just as the world was shutting down due to the pandemic. She lost the jobs she held on campus and in the community as businesses shuddered. And as she started to apply for fellowships and jobs post-college, Aguilar-Arizmendi ran into a new problem: employers wanted her official transcript from the university.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO