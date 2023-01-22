ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

The Oregonian

NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California: Report

The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women’s pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The...
BOSTON, MA
The Oregonian

Judge blasts wayward juror in closely watched Oregon murder trial: ‘You think this is a game?’

As the trial in a notorious murder dating back to the 1990s began this week, a spectator with no ties to the case sat alone in the back row of the public gallery. The woman brought the sci-fi novel “Dune,” turning to it as prosecutors carefully laid out their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., a 60-year-old facing a new trial in the 1996 killing of Susi Larsen whose body was later discovered in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Report: Oregon needs better water management plan

Communities across Oregon can’t access reliable clean water and the state doesn’t have a coordinated plan to address the problem, according to an advisory report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The report released Thursday outlines broad challenges with water management. It says Oregon lacks a statewide water...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Students urge Legislature to ban colleges from withholding transcripts over unpaid debt

An unpaid bill of less than $150 stunted the start of Cynthia Aguilar-Arizmendi’s career. Aguilar-Arizmendi, 24, graduated from the University of Oregon with a communications degree in spring 2020, just as the world was shutting down due to the pandemic. She lost the jobs she held on campus and in the community as businesses shuddered. And as she started to apply for fellowships and jobs post-college, Aguilar-Arizmendi ran into a new problem: employers wanted her official transcript from the university.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Interview with new Timbers and Thorns CEO Heather Davis

The Portland Timbers and Thorns front office has a new leader: former general counsel Heather Davis. Davis makes history as the club’s first female CEO and the fifth woman leading a MLS front office, and she comes into the job with plenty of challenges after 16 consecutive months of scandal for PTFC. She will preside over the business and operations of the Timbers and — until Merritt Paulson sells — the Thorns.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
