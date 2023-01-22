Effective: 2023-01-25 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Low areas along the river are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Columbia 17.0 16.1 Wed 8 pm CST 17.4 17.9 17.3

