Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB

Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot

Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels

Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: SS Ronny Mauricio (9)

Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 123 G, 509 AB, .259/.296/.472, 132 H, 26 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 24 BB, 125 K, 20/31 SB, .293 BABIP (Double-A) Considered one of the top rookies available during the 2017-2018 international signing period, the Mets...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NBC Sports

Report: A's agree to sign Aguilar to one-year contract

The Athletics reportedly have added a powerful right-handed bat to their lineup. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the A's have agreed to sign first baseman Jesús Aguilar. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Aguilar will make $3 million with the A's. The 32-year-old Aguilar has played...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reliever Ken Giles planning February showcase

Free-agent reliever Ken Giles will host a workout for interested teams on Feb. 8, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The showcase will give big league clubs a look at Giles just before spring training commences. Still just 32 years old, Giles has pitched only 4 1/3 innings...
NEW YORK STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Sign Luis Torrens To Minor League Deal

The Cubs have signed catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal, per Ángel Daniel Conde T of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s Navegantes del Magallanes. Torrens will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Torrens, 27 in May, has seen scattered playing time in the big...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox ‘Interested' in Trading for INF Nicky Lopez

Report: White Sox 'interested' in Royals infielder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox are attempting to attack their needs at second base. The South Siders have expressed interest in acquiring Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez via trade, according to a report from The Athletic. The report...
