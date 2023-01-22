Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Houston Astros' Jose Altuve & Marcus Semien headline The Elite | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien in The Elite Tier. Do you agree?
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Brandon Drury & Bryson Stott headline Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in The Pretty Solid & The Rest Tier. Do you agree?
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels
Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: SS Ronny Mauricio (9)
Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 123 G, 509 AB, .259/.296/.472, 132 H, 26 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 24 BB, 125 K, 20/31 SB, .293 BABIP (Double-A) Considered one of the top rookies available during the 2017-2018 international signing period, the Mets...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Servais: Impact of Teoscar Hernández, who to watch at ST
We’re inching closer and closer to spring training, and for the Mariners that will be the start of their attempt to make it back to the postseason for the second year in a row. Many of the players on Seattle’s 2022 playoff roster are back for 2023, but there...
FOX Sports
Minnesota Twins or Miami Marlins: Who won the Pablo López, Luis Arráez trade? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry dissect the trade between the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins that saw Pablo López and Luis Arráez get traded for each other. Ben and Alex decide who won the trade.
NBC Sports
Report: A's agree to sign Aguilar to one-year contract
The Athletics reportedly have added a powerful right-handed bat to their lineup. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the A's have agreed to sign first baseman Jesús Aguilar. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Aguilar will make $3 million with the A's. The 32-year-old Aguilar has played...
Reliever Ken Giles planning February showcase
Free-agent reliever Ken Giles will host a workout for interested teams on Feb. 8, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The showcase will give big league clubs a look at Giles just before spring training commences. Still just 32 years old, Giles has pitched only 4 1/3 innings...
Cubs Sign Luis Torrens To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have signed catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal, per Ángel Daniel Conde T of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s Navegantes del Magallanes. Torrens will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Torrens, 27 in May, has seen scattered playing time in the big...
Report: White Sox ‘Interested' in Trading for INF Nicky Lopez
Report: White Sox 'interested' in Royals infielder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox are attempting to attack their needs at second base. The South Siders have expressed interest in acquiring Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez via trade, according to a report from The Athletic. The report...
