ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Centre Daily

49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game Odds, Lines, Spread, Bet

The top-seeded Eagles will host the second-seeded 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. and this will be a good one. The Eagles are favored at SI Sportsbook by 2.5 points and the game total is set at 46.5. Philadelphia enters this contest with an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts

After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Centre Daily

Cowboys BREAKING: 2 Fired from Coach McCarthy Staff - NFL Tracker

JAN 25 COWBOYS COACH CHANGES The Cowboys have started the process of remaking Mike McCarthy's coaching staff. Senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who worked with the Micah Parsons-led linebackers group, and running backs coach Skip Peete, who worked with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, will not be back with the club.
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets will battle it out. Earlier this year, the Nets paid a visit to the Sixers on November 22. As expected, the game had a lot of hype behind it, considering it was the return of Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening

Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Cowboys DB Moves: Coyle Signs, Mullen to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

FRISCO - The Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers. Mullen, as it happens, is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. ... though he might not be the Ravens QB for long, given the state of contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Dallas has made a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion

The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Seahawks Final Report Card: Assessing 2022 Draft Class After Rookie Seasons

Defying all outside expectations, the Seattle Seahawks managed to post a winning record and make the playoffs in their first season without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner in large part due to the immense contributions of their heralded 2022 draft class. Throwing five first-year players into the starting lineup from...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Analyst Projects Stetson Bennett as a Day 2 Pick

NFL draft projections have been rolling in as of late, and several Bulldogs have been a topic, especially in the first-round range. The Bulldogs had quite a few players officially declare for the NFL draft after the conclusion of the season as expected. One Georgia player that many are interested...
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

ESPN Analyst: ‘Joe Burrow’s The Best Quarterback In Football’

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in football according to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. The franchise passer just led Cincinnati to a third-straight road playoff win after the franchise went 0-7 on the road in its history before he arrived. Burrow finished 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston

As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy