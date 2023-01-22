ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Changes Made On Jackson Planning Board

JACKSON – The Township Planning Board installed a new chairman during their reorganization meeting held earlier this month. They also changed their attorney but no development applications were heard during the session. Tzvi Herman will now wield the gavel as chairman of the board. This marks Herman’s first time...
JACKSON, NJ
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Family owned Wall Township dental practice celebrates 90th year in business

by Fran Kirschner Not many businesses can say this! Campi Dental announced the 90th anniversary of its family-owned, fourth-generation dental practice in Wall Township, N.J., led by third-generation partners John G. Campi III, DMD (Dr. Jack Campi), and Joseph G. Campi, DMD (Dr. Joe Campi). Since 1933, Campi Dental has provided state-of-the-art family and cosmetic dentistry, including oral surgery and orthodontics.                 Throughout its 90 years, Campi Dental has also grown its philanthropic efforts and long-standing tradition of giving back to the community with Campi Cares. The founder of Campi Dental, John G. Campi, DDS, started the Boys and Girls The post Family owned Wall Township dental practice celebrates 90th year in business appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Two Legends…One Unforgettable Night

“Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud” is presented free to the public by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway. In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience the words and music of two cultural legends whose art interweaves across centuries and continents, in a live performance of Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center, at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023

The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
BRICK, NJ
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ

