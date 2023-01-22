Read full article on original website
Changes Made On Jackson Planning Board
JACKSON – The Township Planning Board installed a new chairman during their reorganization meeting held earlier this month. They also changed their attorney but no development applications were heard during the session. Tzvi Herman will now wield the gavel as chairman of the board. This marks Herman’s first time...
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
Apron Rehabilitation Complete At Ocean County Airport; Pilots Finding A Smooth Surface For Taxiing And Parking
Ocean County has completed an apron rehabilitation project at the Ocean County Airport, Berkeley Township, providing for a smoother and safer area for airplanes to prepare for take-off and to store after landing. “The last apron repair was done more than 15 years ago and over time we began to...
Birravino restaurant in Red Bank, NJ: A must-go dining experience
As promised at the end of 2022, I was going to change up Small Business Monday. First, we are continuing the honor for local businesses throughout 2023 thanks to my friend Guy who owns VCS Software. And second, unlike last year, each Monday I'll highlight one specific business in the...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
New Jersey coffee tour: Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode continue their coffee tour at the music and art-themed coffee shop Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River.
Family owned Wall Township dental practice celebrates 90th year in business
by Fran Kirschner Not many businesses can say this! Campi Dental announced the 90th anniversary of its family-owned, fourth-generation dental practice in Wall Township, N.J., led by third-generation partners John G. Campi III, DMD (Dr. Jack Campi), and Joseph G. Campi, DMD (Dr. Joe Campi). Since 1933, Campi Dental has provided state-of-the-art family and cosmetic dentistry, including oral surgery and orthodontics. Throughout its 90 years, Campi Dental has also grown its philanthropic efforts and long-standing tradition of giving back to the community with Campi Cares. The founder of Campi Dental, John G. Campi, DDS, started the Boys and Girls The post Family owned Wall Township dental practice celebrates 90th year in business appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
Two Legends…One Unforgettable Night
“Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud” is presented free to the public by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway. In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience the words and music of two cultural legends whose art interweaves across centuries and continents, in a live performance of Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center, at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway.
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023
The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
Monmouth County, NJ Demands These Popular Restaurants in 2023
I asked you on Facebook to name the restaurants that you would love to see open in Monmouth county this year. The response was overwhelming. One restaurant was easily the number one choice by Facebook fans. A close second wasn't a restaurant, but another idea. Many in Monmouth county don't...
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Jersey City weighs payment options in potential settlement of union ‘double-time’ pay grievance
Jersey City may be ready to settle with city supervisors who are owed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency in New Jersey. A clause in the contract with the Jersey City Supervisor’s Association (JCSA), a 140-member supervisor union, says...
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
