Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County.

Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled:

Butler County

Champaign County

Clark County

Clinton County

Greene County

During a Level 1 Snow Emergency , the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways may be icy, so drivers should take their time on the roads.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS TO HEAR THE UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ON SNOW EMERGENCIES.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.