Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday.
Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County.
Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled:
- Butler County
- Champaign County
- Clark County
- Clinton County
- Greene County
During a Level 1 Snow Emergency , the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways may be icy, so drivers should take their time on the roads.
