Montgomery County, OH

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County.

Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled:

  • Butler County
  • Champaign County
  • Clark County
  • Clinton County
  • Greene County
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?

During a Level 1 Snow Emergency , the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways may be icy, so drivers should take their time on the roads.

WDTN

