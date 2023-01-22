Read full article on original website
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for 2023 first-round picks
With the NFL playoffs drawing closer to its end, it is officially mock draft season for football fans. Many fans turn to analysts like Todd McShay and Mel Kiper to get an idea of who their team could pick come April. Kiper, in particular, has provided NFL fans with his mock drafts for decades. He […] The post Lions Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for 2023 first-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan vocal on Brock Purdy’s Week 15 that has him ready for Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl. It’s an impressive accomplishment, especially given that Purdy entered the season as the team’s third-string quarterback. Purdy played eight regular season games before the playoffs began. However, six of those games were home games. The lack of away games could […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan vocal on Brock Purdy’s Week 15 that has him ready for Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts dealt with an injury during the second half of the regular season. Although he returned for the Philadelphia Eagles’ divisional playoff game, Hurts is still dealing with the lingering shoulder injury. However, the QB will not let the ailment impact hm during the Eaglers-49ers NFC Championship Game, per Josh Tolentino. “I felt better. […] The post Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. 49ers in NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers is the game that the vast majority of fans were hoping for. The Eagles and 49ers were by far the most impressive in the conference all season. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-1 start, all but locking up home-field advantage earlier than usual. […] The post 3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. 49ers in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mecole Hardman injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
With the Kansas City Chiefs preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, it appears that Patrick Mahomes could have a key playmaker back on the field. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has returned to practice. Mecole Hardman last took the field in week nine when the Chiefs took on the Tennessee […] The post Mecole Hardman injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s warning to Chiefs ahead of AFC Championship Game rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs have set the standard in the AFC since Patrick Mahomes took over as the quarterback, and that hasn’t been lost on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow. The Chiefs will meet the Bengals in the conference championship game Sunday evening, and it marks the fifth straight time Kansas City is hosting the […] The post Joe Burrow’s warning to Chiefs ahead of AFC Championship Game rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Micah Parsons calls out Josh Allen, Bills with strong take
Even Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t impressed with quarterback Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. While his Cowboys were also eliminated from the playoffs, Parsons took some time to call out Allen and Bills with a fiery take. Following their 27-10 loss to the Bengals, Bills’ […] The post Cowboys Micah Parsons calls out Josh Allen, Bills with strong take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s 7-word message to Brock Purdy as 49ers roll to NFC Title game
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game for the right to face the AFC’s champion in Arizona. It’s an incredible run by the Purdy-led team. The Iowa State product took the reigns for the 49ers after Jimmy […] The post Tom Brady’s 7-word message to Brock Purdy as 49ers roll to NFC Title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash
Led by Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. As they prepare to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they may be receiving a big boost on the offensive line. In recent weeks, the Bengals offensive line has been derailed by […] The post Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
