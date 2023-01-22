ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide. The Des Moines Police Department is seeking 30-year-old Gustavo Morales in connection with the homicide of 36-year-old Daniel Lovett. A material witness warrant has been issued for Morales. Lovett was found dead in the yard […]
DES MOINES, IA
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday evening. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
Victims’ names released in Des Moines education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The names of two teenagers shot and killed inside of Des Moines’ Starts Right Here education center on Monday are now being made public. Des Moines Police say Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, died in the shooting. Both Dameron and Carr were students at Starts Right Here, which offers […]
DES MOINES, IA
DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
ANKENY, IA
Sunday homicide victim identified as Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man found dead early Sunday morning from an apparent shooting. The victim of the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Lovett’s body was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
DES MOINES, IA
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside

(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
DES MOINES, IA
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Man injured in explosion in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire in Delaware Township in Polk County. Around 4:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to Metro Motors on NE 46th Avenue. Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says that when firefighters and deputies arrived, the fire...
POLK COUNTY, IA

