Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen. Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Offseason Free Agent Moves: The Top 5 to Re-Sign
RB Rico Dowdle (RFA) We have to be realistic when evaluating who the Cowboys can keep, but for argument's sake, let's limit it to five players. Those five could be linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and offensive linemen Terence Steele and Connor McGovern. All...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Zeke Elliott in Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. If recent mock drafts are any indication, this seems to be the general consensus surrounding a player like Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the best running back in college football.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Take Tight End in Kiper’s Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Add ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper to the list of pundits who like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a Green Bay Packers uniform. In Kiper’s mock that was published on Wednesday morning, the Packers filled a major hole on their roster with the All-American.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Mock Draft Preview: Mel Kiper’s First Round Picks
It's that time of year again, when the college football season moves into the rearview and the sport's top eligible prospects move into the professional ranks, with the annual crop of players heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. To that end, mock drafter extraordinaire Mel Kiper, Jr. went to work...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Williams Nwaneri’s Unorthodox Dominance
National pundits often critique head coach Josh Heupel for Tennessee's defense, equating poor on-field performance to Heupel disregarding the defensive side. That couldn't be further from the truth. Heupel is still attempting to bring his recruits into the program and still has a fair amount of players that signed under the Jeremy Pruitt regime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Best Player, Biggest Surprise Revealed
There were few bright spots in the 4-12-1 season for the Indianapolis Colts. However, Pro Football Focus says there were at least two players who shined during a dull and completely lifeless 2022 campaign. This week, PFF's Marcus Mosher compiled a list of each NFL team's highest-graded player as well...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Key Warriors Player Ruled OUT vs. Memphis Grizzlies
After being unexpectedly downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzles, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has now been officially ruled out with a non-covid illness. Wiggins had just recently returned from an illness, but it is unclear if this latest issue is related to what he had already been dealing with.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins 2022 Review: WR Jaylen Waddle
With the Miami Dolphins’ season coming to an end after a loss to the division rival Bills in the wild-card playoff round, it's time to review the seasons of some of the team’s best players. This series will include each player’s stats, best game, worst game, positives, negatives...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Exec: Broncos Unattractive Because Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Amid the Denver Broncos' search for a new head coach, many have wondered how the candidates vying for the job view quarterback Russell Wilson. One year removed from the blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks — which cost the Broncos a pair of first and second-round draft picks, plus more — Wilson's profile has been tarnished.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Notebook: Webb’s Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More
The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Find Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2023 draft seeking a new quarterback for the first time since they drafted Andrew Luck in 2012 with the first-overall pick. With this need at the most important position, there will also be a bevy of mock drafts, predictions, and analyses on which team should take whom. In his first-edition mock of the offseason, NFL analyst and draft expert Bucky Brooks lays down his first round of predictions, and he has the Colts going in a new direction for their future.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns
The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular. After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.
Comments / 0