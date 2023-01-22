ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury

There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints free agent review: TE Juwan Johnson

Few of the New Orleans Saints’ pending free agents enjoyed as productive a 2022 season as Juwan Johnson. The collegiate wide receiver completed his transition to tight end and led the team with 7 touchdown catches, earning his place in the starting lineup with greatly improved skills as a blocker. His offseason efforts to bulk up and work on his blocking technique paid off to keep him on the field and win more targets in the passing game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Eagles Nation still despises Eli Manning despite so much time passing

From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the many members of Philadelphia Eagles Nation had a lot to cheer about as their team showcased all three phases with a 38-7 drubbing over the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Philly led wire to wire as the G-Men were never competitive. The doubters were silenced, giving Birds fans hope as the NFC Championship draws closer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
TEXAS STATE

