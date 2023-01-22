Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Pa. radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead Of NFC Championship
Christian McCaffrey managed to find the end zone in last night's divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but his workload was modest. Taking 10 carries for 35 yards in addition to six receptions for 22 yards, McCaffrey's showing was attributed to a calf injury he was playing through. ...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson named 2022 AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations, coach! Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been named the AFC’s Coach of the Year, according to Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. The 101 Awards announced Tuesday that Pederson would be the 2022 AFC Coach of the Year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Saints free agent review: TE Juwan Johnson
Few of the New Orleans Saints’ pending free agents enjoyed as productive a 2022 season as Juwan Johnson. The collegiate wide receiver completed his transition to tight end and led the team with 7 touchdown catches, earning his place in the starting lineup with greatly improved skills as a blocker. His offseason efforts to bulk up and work on his blocking technique paid off to keep him on the field and win more targets in the passing game.
Eagles Nation still despises Eli Manning despite so much time passing
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the many members of Philadelphia Eagles Nation had a lot to cheer about as their team showcased all three phases with a 38-7 drubbing over the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Philly led wire to wire as the G-Men were never competitive. The doubters were silenced, giving Birds fans hope as the NFC Championship draws closer.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To The Tony Romo, Dak Prescott Comparison
Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. on Monday tweeted a comparison of Dak Prescott and Tony Romo's career accolades. The tweet polarized social media, as the stats Hill cited were narrow in scope. Nevertheless, it ignited a debate among fans regarding Prescott's upside, and whether his legacy ...
Cowboys Fans Get Into Huge Brawl Outside AT&T Stadium After Losing to 49ers
Things were pretty ugly for the Cowboys inside Levi’s Stadium over the weekend. It was even worse back in Dallas, where a fight among fans broke out outside the Miller Lite House. A watch party for Sunday’s Divisional Round was being hosted at the Miller Lite House, where fans...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
