PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO