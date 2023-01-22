Read full article on original website
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday.Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. “Those residents who buried these items did so most likely thinking that they would one day return for them, that they would be able to retrieve them," Lodz Deputy Mayor Adam Pustelnik said. “Most likely, these people lost their lives”...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest
A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Jade books, dragon tiles and pottery statues were found at the site near a dried-up river.
Ancient emperor’s massive underground palace and mausoleum unearthed in China
Experts say the cemetery likely dates back nearly 2,000 years.
Young Sudanese archaeologists dig up history as ‘west knows best’ era ends
A late morning in Khartoum. Inside a low, dusty building in the centre of the Sudanese capital, there are crates of artefacts, a 7ft replica of a 2,000-year-old stone statue of a Nubian god, and students rushing through the corridors. Outside is noisy traffic, blinding sunlight and both branches of the Nile.
The Russian Sleep experiment is one of history's most infamous urban legends or the worst sleep study ever conducted.
There is a story floating around the internet, especially on YouTube, about a ¨Russian Sleep Experiment ¨; however, many feel that the story is just that, a myth, an urban legend, a creepypasta.
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals’ behaviour varied culturally from group to group and over time.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Mexican Archaeologists Discover Evidence of Pre-Hispanic Mayan Settlement
Archaeologists recently discovered two-meter-high domestic housing platforms made of clay in the Mexican state of Tabasco, indicating that there was once a pre-Hispanic Mayan settlement there. The archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) were working on the site of a future oil and gas pipeline located between two existing archeology sites: Huimango and Comalcalco. The location of the newly discovered platforms is within 525 feet (160 meters) of the pipeline’s path and they are currently being excavated to determine how old they are. According to the INAH, “the archaeological team has detected a considerable concentration of...
Guatemalan Government Illegally Exported Ancient Mayan Throne for Met Exhibit, Indigenous Communities Say
A scathing public letter signed by the Guatemalan Collective for the Defense of Heritage claims a Mayan throne was illegally exported to New York’s Museum of Metropolitan Art against the will of “Indigenous organizations, institutions and archeologists.” The work, titled Throne I, was sent to the Met for restoration, after which it went on view for the museum’s exhibition Lives of the Gods: Divinity in Maya Art. Guatemalan officials granted a “rare temporary export authorization” for the eight-century throne and a similarly dated panel as part of a “reciprocal loan agreement” with the museum, The Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. “We are vigilant of the actions of the...
Unusual chemical found in Rembrandt masterpiece could shed light on ancient art techniques
TORONTO (CTV Network) -- In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces. The Night Watch, arguably Rembrandt’s most famous work of art, was painted I...
What 5,000-year-old skeletons tell us about living with climate change
What can old bones teach us about adapting to climate change? More than you’d think. In a new paper published in the journal PNAS last week, 25 archaeologists and anthropologists analyzed thousands of years’ worth of human remains from nearly every continent to learn how ancient people responded to rapid shifts in the climate. They studied the health of the people during hard times, comparing characteristics between societies to see what made a difference.
Toddler fluent in Mandarin becomes UK’s youngest Mensa member
A toddler has become Britain’s youngest Mensa member at the tender age of three - reading fluently and counting in seven languages.Teddy Hobbs managed to gain entry to the exclusive organisation for the intellectual ‘elite’ aged just three years and nine months.The child prodigy from Portishead, Somerset, can already count to 100 in six non-native languages, including Mandarin, Welsh, French, Spanish and German.Teddy, now four, taught himself to read aged just two years and four months - and is now capable of even reading Harry Potter books, when his parents allow.He even likes to relax - with a word search.Little...
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
Self Publish, Be Happy opens a new space for photography in Italy
SPBH Space Milan opens on January 26, 2023. Conceived as a laboratory, gallery and social center founded by Self Publish, Be Happy, this original place will have a program of installations, workshops, talks and events through which to promote experimentation, collaboration and contamination between art, fashion and design. The first...
Dollar Princesses, the American Girls Who Were Sold Into Royalty
America’s nouveau rich of the 1870s were filthy rich but still considered themselves “commoners” as they did not have exquisite titles like Dukes, Duchesses, Earls, and the like. And this was not acceptable to them. They wanted an aristocracy attached to their names to elevate their statuses.
U.S. "concerned" over South Africa's looming war games with Russia
Johannesburg — Next month, on the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, South Africa will be hosting Russian and Chinese forces for a joint naval exercise. The timing of the drills — which were apparently planned during Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine — have the U.S. "concerned," and will at the very least present South Africa with a diplomatic challenge as the world marks a year of brutal warfare with no end in sight.The South African National Defense Force has said "Exercise Mosi II" will be held between February 17 and 27...
