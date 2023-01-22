Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Deontay Wilder Has His Next Opponent
Boxing legend Deontay Wilder has his opponent, all he needs now is a date. With 2023 looking set to be a great year in boxing, Tuscaloosa native looks to be facing Andy Ruiz in the coming months as a title eliminator fight. The World Boxing Council or 'WBC' has made...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner hit by second opponent problem for BLK Prime PPV
Adrien Broner faces uncertainty regarding his opponent for February 25 as “The Problem” readies to make his BLK Prime debut. Broner is lined up to fight Henry ‘Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy after original foe Ivan Redkach was pushed out due to a promotional issue. The four-weight...
worldboxingnews.net
Hall of Famer roasts Terence Crawford for Errol Spence Jr. fail
Welterweight champion Terence Crawford faced some hard truths this week regarding his failed fight with fellow belt holder Errol Spence Jr. Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella came in solid on Crawford when the Omaha man asked his followers about the NFL Playoffs. Crawford asked: “Which is worse? Losing and...
“How could a guy like Stephen Jackson complain when Pop was MF-ing Tim every day?” - A Spurs coach speaks on Tim Duncan’s coachability
It takes a special kind of player to let a legendary coach guide him and cuss him out from time to time.
Slap fighting, a brutal sport, has left the world of boxing scratching their heads. It's 'literally organized brain damage,' one exec said.
Dana White's new venture, a brutal slap-fighting promotion called Power Slap, has been panned by people who work in boxing, from Hall of Fame promoters to sports media executives.
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
MMA Fighting
Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi
Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting. Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for...
Fight Week: Can Artur Beterbiev keep KO streak alive against Anthony Yarde?
ARTUR BETERBIEV (18-0, 18 KOS) VS. ANTHONY YARDE (23-2, 22 KOS) Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (main event later in show) Division: Light heavyweights (175 pounds) Odds: Beterbiev 7-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, flyweights (for Dalakian’s WBA...
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Popculture
Dana White and TBS Blasted After Slap Fighter Suffers Brain Injury
UFC president Dana White is taking heat for his new show that premiered on TBS last week. The series, Power Slap: Road to the Title, consists of two people standing in front of each other, slapping their opponent as hard as they can in the face. One match featured Chris Thomas and Chris Kennedy, and Thomas slapped Kennedy so hard that he was knocked out. And when he regained consciousness, he had a confused look on his face. This led to former WWE Superstar and concussion expert Christopher Nowinski going to Twitter to blast Dana White and TBS for promoting the show. In the tweet, Nowinski said White and TBS "should be ashamed" and that Kennedy had the "fencing posture with the first brain injury."
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
sportszion.com
“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul
A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
"I had a brief conversation with David Stern and we kind of talked about it" - Vince Carter on giving Michael Jordan his All-Star starting lineup spot
Carter said the hardest part wasn't thinking about it, but convincing MJ to take it
Boxing Scene
Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date
Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?
Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
Comments / 4