UFC president Dana White is taking heat for his new show that premiered on TBS last week. The series, Power Slap: Road to the Title, consists of two people standing in front of each other, slapping their opponent as hard as they can in the face. One match featured Chris Thomas and Chris Kennedy, and Thomas slapped Kennedy so hard that he was knocked out. And when he regained consciousness, he had a confused look on his face. This led to former WWE Superstar and concussion expert Christopher Nowinski going to Twitter to blast Dana White and TBS for promoting the show. In the tweet, Nowinski said White and TBS "should be ashamed" and that Kennedy had the "fencing posture with the first brain injury."

2 DAYS AGO