Harris County Precinct 4 arrested a man when they learned that he was wanted for arson in connection with an insurance fraud case in Harris County. According to court documents, arson investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office were called out to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 19600 block of Tegle Rd. in Tomball, TX on May 29, 2021, at about 5:40 a.m. During their investigation, investigators found that the fire started in the passenger compartment and determined that someone applied an open flame to ignitable materials that were stored inside. A TX DPS Trooper was then able to identify the car as belonging to Steven Smith and noticed there was a lien on the vehicle in the amount of $15,537.43.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO