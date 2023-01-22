ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 68

Richard Warner
3d ago

One day these criminals will learn they may be getting a free ride from the government and allowed to be criminals but they’re not gonna get a free ride from law by a citizens we will take our streets and Homes and country back

Reply(1)
14
Valerie Turner
3d ago

would be still alive if he didn't try to break into someone's home, we all need neighbors like that

Reply(2)
43
Lear Jet
3d ago

I see it already moma gonna say he was a good boy turning his life around blah blah blah heard it before

Reply(3)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage

HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Van Buran Street: Houston police investigating murder/suicide

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a murder/suicide on Wednesday evening. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Van Buran Street just after 8:15 p.m. According to police, officers responded to a check welfare call after it was reported...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi

HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
Michele Freeman

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store

HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX
houstonstringer_com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraud

Harris County Precinct 4 arrested a man when they learned that he was wanted for arson in connection with an insurance fraud case in Harris County. According to court documents, arson investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office were called out to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 19600 block of Tegle Rd. in Tomball, TX on May 29, 2021, at about 5:40 a.m. During their investigation, investigators found that the fire started in the passenger compartment and determined that someone applied an open flame to ignitable materials that were stored inside. A TX DPS Trooper was then able to identify the car as belonging to Steven Smith and noticed there was a lien on the vehicle in the amount of $15,537.43.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy