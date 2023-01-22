NCC can begin work on new workforce center thanks to U.S. Rep. Susan Wild | Letter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Easton civil service board member announces her run for city council
A longtime Easton resident has joined a growing field of candidates for city council. Crystal Stoneback Rose announced Sunday she’s going to run for city council in the May primary election. Rose is the first vice president/ marketing director at Unity Bank, where she has worked for 12 years,...
Lehigh Valley school districts’ ‘shell game’ avoided potential votes on tax hikes, Pa. auditor general says
Pennsylvania’s auditor general on Wednesday released a report critical of budgeting practices in 12 school districts statewide, including two in the Lehigh Valley. While legal, the districts used budget transfers for money that had gone unspent to justify avoiding a taxpayer vote on raising taxes, Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. Routinely requesting and being granted these referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education occurred while the districts audited stashed a collective $390 million in general fund balances, he said.
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Fast-food chain, oil-change center proposed off Route 248 in Nazareth area
A new development is being proposed in the Nazareth area that will feature frying oil and oil changes. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Take 5 oil change center are being planned in Lower Nazareth Township. Easton Eastgate LLC representatives went before the Lower Nazareth Township Zoning Hearing Board with...
‘Amazing students.’ Easton Area kids fight cancer, hope to raise $50K in teacher’s name.
It’s one thing to raise money for a worthy cause. But Estelle Fox, Tavleen Rahal and Suhani Makwana have taken fundraising to the next level. The Easton Area High School students are going all out to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As part of their seven-week...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
‘Things just changed’: Merchants Square vendors make new plans as Allentown mall prepares for closure
Patrons who enjoy a shopping scavenger hunt of whozits, whatzits and items of years past soon will have to search somewhere other than Merchants Square Mall in South Side Allentown. The popular shopping destination, 1901 S. 12th St., known for its antiques, trinkets, sports memoribilia and collectibles plans to close...
Landmark roadside attraction in Pa.’s Amish country for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million
Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
Six Westgate Mall businesses say they are being forced to vacate ahead of redevelopment
At least six businesses received notice by Westgate Mall’s management to vacate in coming months as part of a major ongoing redevelopment project at the Bethlehem shopping center, according to the businesses. The business owners told lehighvalleylive.com they received a letter this past Friday from Woodbridge, New Jersey-based Onyx...
Police helicopter joins search for missing Lehigh University student
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter has joined the search for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, has been missing since Friday, the university’s police department reported. On Tuesday morning, a state police helicopter searched along the Lehigh River as...
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
The guy who put Peeps and Mike and Ike’s on the map says he’s retiring this year
David Yale, president and COO of Bethlehem-based candy company Just Born Inc., is retiring. Yale started at the company known for its colorful Mike and Ike’s droplets, Peeps and Just Born Jelly Beans in 2011 and served as Just Born’s president and chief operating officer during Ross Born’s retirement in 2021.
Travel restrictions planned ahead of Wednesday winter storm for I-80, other Pa. highways
Travel restrictions will be in place on some Pennsylvania highways Wednesday during anticipated snow and ice, PennDOT said. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, urging drivers to be cautious on slippery roads. The advisories take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Expected snow...
Confronted with ‘general vibe,’ Easton delays extending parking meter hours
The Easton City Council on Wednesday delayed for a second time approval of expanded parking meter hours. Councilman Peter Melan at Wednesday night’s meeting read into the record a letter from Valarie Simmons, a South Side salon owner and vice president of the Easton Business Association. She argued for the delay until at least the opening of the new North Fourth Street Parking garage, given the challenges businesses have faced including the coronavirus pandemic.
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes
UPDATE: When will it snow? Latest Wednesday winter storm forecast spares morning commute. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a “burst of snow” from a Wednesday winter storm will impact the morning commute, with ice and rain in store for the evening rush. Winter weather advisories have...
Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District
The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow falls quickly in 1st significant winter storm of 2023 (PHOTOS)
The snow didn’t arrive until late morning in the Lehigh Valley’s cities, but it wasted no time once it got here. The area’s most significant winter storm in weeks whipped up quickly, covering roads and making driving treacherous in spots. Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 4 p.m. for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties, and 7 p.m. in Carbon and Monroe.
