ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

Police investigating death of endangered vulture at Dallas Zoo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLv2F_0kNKyzxZ00

DALLAS — Police are investigating after officials at the Dallas Zoo reported “unusual” circumstances surrounding the death of an endangered vulture at the facility on Saturday.

Zoo spokesperson Kari Streiber told The Dallas Morning News in a statement that the bird’s death does “not appear to be from natural causes.” She added that the zoo could not share more details due to an ongoing police investigation.

“The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss,” Streiber told the newspaper.

According to a statement from the Dallas Police Department, a preliminary investigation determined that the bird was found dead in its enclosure, WFAA-TV and KTVT reported.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but the death is being investigated as suspicious,” the statement said.

A necropsy will be conducted on the bird, police said.

The incident occurred about a week after the Dallas Zoo reported the escape of a clouded leopard from its enclosure, CNN reported. The big cat left its habitat after fencing had been cut in what police called an “intentional act.”

Zoo staff found a similar cut at a habitat for a Langurs monkey, but the animals did not escape, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Dekalb DA recusing her office from prosecution in “Cop City” protestor shooting

Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Wednesday that she has recused herself and her office from the investigation and any potential prosecution related to the officer-involved shooting at the site of the Atlanta Police Training Center. “We have formally notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia of our voluntary...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood. Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking. “Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park

DECATUR, GA. — DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left abandoned overnight at the Glenlake Dog Park. Unfortunately, one died.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
119K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy