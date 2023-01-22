Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week

Congressman Greg Steube was released from the hospital after he was involved in an accident on his Sarasota property and sustained several injuries last week.

Congressman Steube fell off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.

Congressman Steube posted "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received."

Stuebe represents Florida’s 17th District, which covers Sarasota County, Charlotte County, and portions of Lee County.

His office will provide updates this week on how recovery will impact his return to Washington D.C.

Related Articles