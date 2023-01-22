ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQXKz_0kNKyR8z00

Congressman Greg Steube was released from the hospital after he was involved in an accident on his Sarasota property and sustained several injuries last week.

Congressman Steube fell off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.

Congressman Steube posted "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received."

Stuebe represents Florida’s 17th District, which covers Sarasota County, Charlotte County, and portions of Lee County.

His office will provide updates this week on how recovery will impact his return to Washington D.C.

Related Articles

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County

A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof

After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Esplanade Azario topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 16112 Umbria Place to Michelle Joanne Reiff and Jay Edward Reiff, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Why researchers are studying SWFL mangroves after Hurricane Ian

Mangroves are protected wetland ecosystems. People cannot build on or within them as they do so much for us, the water, and animals. WINK News environmental reporter Liz Biro spoke with two groups studying the mangroves after Hurricane Ian. Getting to the mangroves is the easy part. Getting through the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold

Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’

A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy