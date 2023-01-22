ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday

Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KRON4 News

Officials shed more light on Monterey Park mass shooting, suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and other Los Angeles area officials held a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Luna was joined by Monterey Police Department Chief Scott Wiese from the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. This latest news conference […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Search warrant served on Monterey Park mass shooter's home in Hemet

A search warrant was served at the residence of the suspected mass shooter in Monterey Park who killed 11 people and left nine others wounded, investigators confirmed Monday. Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.    The search warrant was served in the 5000 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet, according to officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department executed the warrant. Inside the home, authorities found a .308-caliber rifle, several electronics, an item that police believed was allowed the manufacturing of homemade firearm suppressors and an unknown amount of .308 and 9mm ammo. Sheriff Robert Luna said that the reason officers...
HEMET, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy