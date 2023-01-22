Read full article on original website
11 Monterey Park, California, shooting victims identified by LA coroner
California officials have identified all of the victims Tuesday in the Monterey Park mass shooting that happened over the weekend at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Authorities took 5 hours to warn the public that gunman was on the run
Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Officials shed more light on Monterey Park mass shooting, suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and other Los Angeles area officials held a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Luna was joined by Monterey Police Department Chief Scott Wiese from the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. This latest news conference […]
Search warrant served on Monterey Park mass shooter's home in Hemet
A search warrant was served at the residence of the suspected mass shooter in Monterey Park who killed 11 people and left nine others wounded, investigators confirmed Monday. Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. The search warrant was served in the 5000 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet, according to officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department executed the warrant. Inside the home, authorities found a .308-caliber rifle, several electronics, an item that police believed was allowed the manufacturing of homemade firearm suppressors and an unknown amount of .308 and 9mm ammo. Sheriff Robert Luna said that the reason officers...
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him
The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
KSLTV
Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked
(CNN) — An ongoing police standoff in Torrance, California is believed to be connected to the investigation into the massacre that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, a law enforcement source tells CNN. Preliminary information from the ground suggests police tried to stop a white cargo van that fit...
L.A. Weekly
Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead
Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
California mass shooting: Who is suspect Huu Can Tran?
Huu Can Tran, the California mass shooting suspect who allegedly killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in Monterey Park, has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
LIVE UPDATES: Suspect in Monterey Park shooting dead, identified as 72-year-old man
On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance club in Monterey Park, California, killing at least 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police have shared that a manhunt is underway for the person responsible.
Minutes after Monterey Park shooting, bystanders wrestled gun away from suspect in Alhambra
Less than 20 minutes after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, bystanders wrestled a gun away from a man at a dance hall in Alhambra, officials say.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: 'Hero' civilians disarmed gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
Sheriff’s Department Releases Photos of Suspect Involved in Mass Shooting
Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has released a bulletin displaying photos of the male adult Asian involved in the Monterey Park mass shooting on Jan. 21, around 10:22 p.m. that took the lives of 10 people and wounded 10 others. Luna stated on Twitter that...
Man Killed By Deputies At Valencia Town Center Identified
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
