Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park shooting news – live: Suspect at large after 10 killed in ballroom dance studio

By Andrea Blanco and Andy Gregory
 3 days ago

Ten people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, as the suspected gunman remains at large.

The shooting at a dance ballroom on Saturday night – the deadliest since the Uvalde school shooting last May – came on the same day as Lunar New Year celebrations in the city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.

People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on the scene, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters on Sunday morning, and said that some of those hospitalised are in a critical condition.

It is too early to say whether the gunman knew someone at the ballroom or if the mass killing was a hate crime, Captain Meyer said, revealing that police are investigating whether an incident in the nearby city of Alhambra is related.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a restaurant where people sought shelter from the shooting, told the LA Times that the gunman was claimed to have a machine gun and multiple rounds of ammunition.

James88 Harned
3d ago

Just heartbreaking...my prayers and condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to the families of the injured... sure hope they capture this suspect soon 🙏💔

