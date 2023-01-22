ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

Leeds United and Brentford played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday as the hosts failed to move far from the relegation zone following a frustrating afternoon.

The stalemate, which stretches Leeds’ winless run to six league games, leaves them a point above the drop zone in 15th.

Neither side were able to take control of the game in a scrappy and disjointed first half when Leeds had more possession and better attempts but no luck in front of goal.

Leeds tried hard to play with more attacking intent after the break, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto all forcing goalkeeper David Raya into action.

Patrick Bamford looked lively after coming on late in the second half but Leeds failed to find a winner. Brentford occasionally threatened to hit the home side on the counter, but finished the game without a shot on target.

The draw extends Brentford’s unbeaten league run to eight games and leaves them in eighth spot on 30 points from 20 matches, although Liverpool in ninth have a game in hand.

