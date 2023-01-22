Read full article on original website
In-state WR Ethan Black commits to Penn State as PRO
Penn State secured another preferred run-on commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as in-state wide receiver Ethan Black pledged to the Nittany Lions after spending last weekend on campus. Black is Penn State's second preferred run-on commitment of the week after Louisiana running back David Kency Jr. on Monday. Black picked up...
Penn State Add PWO Commitment from PIAA Sprinting Champ, 2023 WR Ethan Black
2022 PIAA Class-2A 100- and 200-meter dash champ Ethan Black is now a Nittany Lion. Black, a 2023 wide receiver from Conemaugh Township High in Davidsburg, Pennsylvania, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. “I am blessed to announce that I have...
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
Penn State to get Visit From 2024 4-Star QB Michael Van Buren
In recruiting news, Penn State will have a mid-week visitor from one of the top junior quarterbacks in the country. 2024 4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren, from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, will be visiting Penn State this coming Thursday, Jan. 26, he tells Nittany Sports Now. Thursday won’t...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nyckoles Harbor to Oregon, Top 2024 OL, Quinton Martin to PSU
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he figures out if Oregon will close on Nyckoles Harbor...
North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State
In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
Penn State Football: Looking at the Future of ‘LBU’
ANTHONY SPECA (‘24) Let’s start with the most recent linebacker commit. Speca, who committed to Penn State last week, is an in-state player who comes from a winning background. In his three years at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the team has gone to the district championship game each time and won the title in 2020.
“Never Gets Fouled”: Micah Shrewsberry Shows Frustration on Lack Of Calls On Jalen Pickett
Penn State men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry pointed out many of his frustrations after Tuesday night’s 65-45 loss to Rutgers. He spoke about the team playing “soft”, talking about the way they played particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, another one of...
Penn State wrestling notebook: Bravo-Young talks possible Lee match ahead of Iowa dual
“I’m all about wrestling the best,” Roman Bravo-Young said.
Penn State Struggles From 3, Falls to Rutgers 65-45
Rutgers imposed its size advantage defensively by holding Penn State to its lowest point total of the season in a 65-45 Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. After Seth Lundy hit a three-pointer to start the game for Penn State, the team missed its next...
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career
In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
Shamokin hits historical basketball landmark
Shamokin, Pa. — With Tuesday night’s 76–49 win over Shikellamy, the Shamokin boys basketball team reached an impressive milestone in the program's history. One thousand wins. Current head coach Chris Zimmerman has been a big part of the program's success. Before taking over the reins in 2012, Zimmerman starred on the hardwood for the Indians. A 1999 graduate, Zimmerman scored 2061 points during his playing days in purple, so he...
New Senate Game and Fisheries chair looks to improve hunting, fishing opportunities in Pa.
Pennsylvania’s new Senate Game and Fisheries chairman wants to hear from legislators and constituents about the outdoors. Sen. Greg Rothman, 56, replaces Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, as chair of the Senate’s Game and Fisheries Committee. Laughlin is now the vice chairman. Rothman, a Republican, serves the 34th District which...
State approves license for proposed mini-casino in Centre County. Here’s what we know
After nearly a two-and-a-half year wait, the proposed mini-casino in Centre County finally received state approval Wednesday for its license — but two potential hurdles could still further delay construction. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon to OK the mini-casino license for SC...
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
Ohio man seriously injured, flown to hospital after head-on crash on I-80 in Centre County
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for more than 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night.
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
The mayor of Lock Haven called the prospect of losing a traditional community hospital “scary.”
