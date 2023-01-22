ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jackson State edges Florida A&M in men's basketball game

JACKSON, Miss. — The Florida A&M men's basketball team held Jackson State to just 15.8 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-19 shooting performance, but fell 59-58 to the Tigers on the road Monday as the Tigers shot 38 free throws to the Rattlers 17. The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6)...
Florida A&M women drop contest to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team kept Jackson State to just 20 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 72-51 to the Lady Tigers on the road Monday. The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by...
Pack, Wong lead No. 24 Miami's rout of Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s nine-game losing streak to Florida State was a major source of frustration for coach Jim Larranaga. The Hurricanes made sure it is now history. Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over...
