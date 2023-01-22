Read full article on original website
Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000
Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500
Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester
James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061
Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000
Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Jackpot winner: $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mass.
BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
Want to rent the former Rotmans building in Worcester? Here’s how much it would cost you
After more than 60 years in business, Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory’s last day of business was Dec. 12. Now part of the building that housed the iconic Worcester business is up for rent. A 71,000-square-foot warehouse and retail building is available for lease at $5/square-foot, for rent totaling...
‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days
The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday
A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot first hit in Mass. since 2012
The first Mega Millions lottery jackpot hit in more than a decade in Massachusetts was on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when a Massachusetts State Lottery player won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was hit in the Bay State was on Oct. 16, 2012,...
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Water search being planned for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
The 35-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Authorities are planning a water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman — who has been missing since Jan. 10 — have proven unsuccessful. On...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 12 people in less than 2 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.
Sale closed in Westfield: $700,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brian Hayes and Faythe Hayes acquired the property at 109 North Road, Westfield, from Yevgeniy A Yunikov and Yuliya Yunikov on Nov. 2, 2022. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 132,858 square-foot lot.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
