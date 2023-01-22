ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home

Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500

Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester

James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000

Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
STERLING, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061

Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
MENDON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring

A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000

Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000

Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000

Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
WILBRAHAM, MA
WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston

‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days

The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy