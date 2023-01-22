Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
mibiz.com
Battle Creek food and drink consultant expands to the East Coast
A Battle Creek food and beverage consulting firm has acquired a research and development team in Brooklyn that it hopes will expand its East Coast foothold and bring new ideas to Michigan. Jeff Grogg, managing partner at Battle Creek-based JPG Resources, earlier this month signed a deal to acquire the...
mibiz.com
West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program
A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Buy pot, get free night skiing at highly-ranked US resort, located in Michigan
MOHAWK, MI - One of the top-ranked ski resorts in all of North America, located in a remote part of Michigan, has partnered with the largest cannabis retailer in the state to offer free nighttime skiing with the purchase of its products. Beginning this Thursday, January 26, Mount Bohemia will...
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Wednesday Jan. 25
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Wednesday Jan. 25. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Why snowy owls are scarce in Michigan this winter
Snowy owl sightings in Michigan are always cause for excitement — the huge white birds with piercing yellow eyes are undeniably captivating — but when one appeared on a parking lot picnic table in Muskegon earlier this month, she literally stopped traffic. Drivers in passing cars halted to...
Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area
A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Mid-week snowstorm will likely miss Grand Rapids, parts of southwest Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. Here in the Grand Rapids area and southwest Lower Michigan we will have some accumulation, but not what we call a snowstorm.
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1