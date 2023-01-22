ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

Related
mibiz.com

Battle Creek food and drink consultant expands to the East Coast

A Battle Creek food and beverage consulting firm has acquired a research and development team in Brooklyn that it hopes will expand its East Coast foothold and bring new ideas to Michigan. Jeff Grogg, managing partner at Battle Creek-based JPG Resources, earlier this month signed a deal to acquire the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
mibiz.com

West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program

A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
WYOMING, MI
1077 WRKR

Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments

There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area

A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy