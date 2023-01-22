Read full article on original website
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan basketball, in need of a marquee win, set to host No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR -- The centers are at the center of Michigan’s matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Thursday. The battle between Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, and Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson, should be entertaining. As large as those players loom...
Jett Howard’s status uncertain for Michigan’s game vs. top-ranked Purdue
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard thinks he’s going to play for Michigan against Purdue on Thursday. His head coach (and father) isn’t so sure. The 6-foot-8 freshman and Michigan’s second-leading scorer injured his left ankle late in the first half of Michigan’s last game, Sunday’s win over Minnesota, and did not return. He was in a walking boot on the bench during the second half, did not practice on Tuesday, and is currently rehabbing the injury.
Will Tschetter emerges as Michigan basketball’s energizer off the bench
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard has established his “energy” guy off the bench, and it’s redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter. After 5:42 of game time on Sunday and Michigan trailing Minnesota 12-4, Howard signaled for Tschetter.
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans
EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83
ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
Emoni Bates has historic scoring performance for Eastern Michigan against Toledo
TOLEDO – It didn’t take long for Emoni Bates to rebound offensively in an historic way on Tuesday. After scoring just seven points in a loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Ypsilanti native bounced back with an emphatic performance for Eastern Michigan’s basketball team against Toledo.
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Huron-Skyline basketball games rescheduled due to official shortage
ANN ARBOR – An official shortage has pushed back the rivalry matchup between Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Skyline’s basketball teams. The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 but have been moved back a day to Wednesday to make up for the shortage of referees, Huron boys hoops coach Mo Kasham told MLive Tuesday morning.
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 24
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 24. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea’s Megan McCalla enters exclusive scoring club
Megan McCalla hit a milestone very few high school basketball players do on Tuesday night. The Chelsea girls basketball senior and Saginaw Valley Commit scored a game-high 26 points to eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 70-54 win over Tecumseh.
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here is the Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
See what athletic events are cancelled in the Jackson area for Wednesday, January 25
JACKSON -- The snow has come and for high school athletes around the Jackson area, that means an unexpected day off. Here are some of the games which have been impacted by the storm. BOYS BASKETBALL. East Jackson at Michigan Center. Napoleon at Hanover-Horton. Grass Lake at Manchester. GIRLS BASKETBALL.
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
Blissfield pulls away from Columbia Central in third quarter for LCAA win
BROOKLYN – With 5:48 left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s LCAA girls basketball matchup between Columbia Central and Blissfield, the Golden Eagles stepped to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game. Those shots missed, the Golden Eagles nabbed the offensive board, but even...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers 2023 State of the State Address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers 2023 State of the State Address. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes her way up the aisle greeted by house and senate leaders before her State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 4...
