ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard thinks he’s going to play for Michigan against Purdue on Thursday. His head coach (and father) isn’t so sure. The 6-foot-8 freshman and Michigan’s second-leading scorer injured his left ankle late in the first half of Michigan’s last game, Sunday’s win over Minnesota, and did not return. He was in a walking boot on the bench during the second half, did not practice on Tuesday, and is currently rehabbing the injury.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO