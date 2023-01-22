ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball, in need of a marquee win, set to host No. 1 Purdue

ANN ARBOR -- The centers are at the center of Michigan’s matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Thursday. The battle between Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, and Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson, should be entertaining. As large as those players loom...
Jett Howard’s status uncertain for Michigan’s game vs. top-ranked Purdue

ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard thinks he’s going to play for Michigan against Purdue on Thursday. His head coach (and father) isn’t so sure. The 6-foot-8 freshman and Michigan’s second-leading scorer injured his left ankle late in the first half of Michigan’s last game, Sunday’s win over Minnesota, and did not return. He was in a walking boot on the bench during the second half, did not practice on Tuesday, and is currently rehabbing the injury.
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans

EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83

ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Huron-Skyline basketball games rescheduled due to official shortage

ANN ARBOR – An official shortage has pushed back the rivalry matchup between Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Skyline’s basketball teams. The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 but have been moved back a day to Wednesday to make up for the shortage of referees, Huron boys hoops coach Mo Kasham told MLive Tuesday morning.
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers 2023 State of the State Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers 2023 State of the State Address. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes her way up the aisle greeted by house and senate leaders before her State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 4...
