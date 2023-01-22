Read full article on original website
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
KVOE
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary suspect charged after arrest in Topeka
Hearing dates are pending against a man accused of breaking into an Osage County school earlier this month. Dalton Ray Quimby is now charged with single counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft and criminal damage after an alleged incident at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale on Jan. 12. Full case details have not been announced, but documents posted on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal accuse Quimby of taking around $1,000, along with candy bars and “various foodstuffs.”
KVOE
Planning a controlled burn? Osage County joining Lyon County with online burn permits
Don’t be surprised if early pasture burns begin soon across the KVOE listening area. Over the past 15 years, there have been controlled burns — and out-of-control burns — as early as mid-January, although the official season doesn’t begin until March or April. Once again this...
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves one hurt
An Olathe man was transported to Newman Regional Health Monday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk at 15th and Merchant. According to Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes, Larry Hartup, 78, of Emporia was traveling southbound on Merchant St. when he struck William Hillyer, 21, of Olathe.
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
KVOE
K-99 reopens near Admire after semi crash
No hospital transports followed a semi crash in northern Lyon County on Tuesday. The hay-hauling semi went off Kansas Highway 99 near Admire and almost completely overturned in a ditch. Deputies had to block one or both lanes of traffic for several hours as they investigated the wreck and then moved the semi from the scene.
KVOE
WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project
The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
lawrencekstimes.com
Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support
Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
KVOE
Portion of Olpe-Hartford Road reopened following ten-month bridge replacement project
After ten months, a portion of Olpe-Hartford Road has reopened to traffic. Lyon County tells KVOE News that construction on Road 75 between Roads P and R is now complete. The road was closed for a bridge replacement that begin in mid-March of last year. For questions or more information...
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
KSNT News
Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
KVOE
City of Emporia altering news release procedure
The City of Emporia is updating its procedures for notifying the public. According to communications manager Christine Johnson the city will now be posting all news and media releases directly to its new website’s homepage EmporiaKS.gov. According to Johnson, this decision will allow all releases to be posted in multiple languages with relevant documents, photos and attachments for public viewing.
KSNT News
Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
KVOE
Newman Regional Health board to field numerous reports at monthly meeting
The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees has its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members will get several reports, including regular updates on finances, quality and compliance, administrative matters and operations. An update on strategic planning is also on the agenda. In the consent agenda, where several items are decided with...
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
KVOE
Demand for food keeping Abundant Harvest busy through winter months
Leadership and volunteers of Abundant Harvest have been “busy” over the winter months. According to Director Lee Alderman, the agency has been giving out a semi’s worth of food each month with right around 300 cooked meals served to community members each week. Alderman tells KVOE News that inflationary pressures have led to a high demand for food from local families and the agency has been doing well to help meet it.
