Emporia, KS

WIBW

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday evening on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday at 15th and Merchant. The pedestrian was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities said were...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project

The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

K-99 reopens near Admire after semi crash

No hospital transports followed a semi crash in northern Lyon County on Tuesday. The hay-hauling semi went off Kansas Highway 99 near Admire and almost completely overturned in a ditch. Deputies had to block one or both lanes of traffic for several hours as they investigated the wreck and then moved the semi from the scene.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Travel conditions improve after 1-4 inches of snowfall areawide

Travel conditions are improving across the KVOE listening area after light snowfall. The KVOE studios got 1.5 inches of snowfall Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other totals:. *Ninth and Lawrence: 1.5 inches snow. *10th and Weaver: 2 inches snow. *Southeast Emporia: 3.2 inches snow. *Burlingame: 2 inches snow. *Burlington: 2.5...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia altering news release procedure

The City of Emporia is updating its procedures for notifying the public. According to communications manager Christine Johnson the city will now be posting all news and media releases directly to its new website’s homepage EmporiaKS.gov. According to Johnson, this decision will allow all releases to be posted in multiple languages with relevant documents, photos and attachments for public viewing.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Santa Fe Trail High School burglary suspect charged after arrest in Topeka

Hearing dates are pending against a man accused of breaking into an Osage County school earlier this month. Dalton Ray Quimby is now charged with single counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft and criminal damage after an alleged incident at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale on Jan. 12. Full case details have not been announced, but documents posted on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal accuse Quimby of taking around $1,000, along with candy bars and “various foodstuffs.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City

Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
OSAGE CITY, KS
KVOE

102nd Lyon County League Tournament day 2, Area scores

The Lyon County League Tournament semi-finals are set. Burlingame girls outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 54-45. The Lebo girls defeated Hartford 58-16. Madison defeated Waverly 60-43. Olpe was a 96-7 winner over Southern Coffey County. The consolation semi-finals will be played Thursday and the Championship semi-finals Friday. Area scores:. Northern...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building

USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys basketball holds off Manhattan

The Emporia High boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-39 victory over Manhattan Tuesday night. Emporia High trailed by six early and managed to take a 14-10 lead after the first. The Spartans led by eight before Manhattan tied the game at 20. Emporia High regained...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT

More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
TOPEKA, KS

