WIBW
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday evening on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday at 15th and Merchant. The pedestrian was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities said were...
KVOE
WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project
The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
KVOE
K-99 reopens near Admire after semi crash
No hospital transports followed a semi crash in northern Lyon County on Tuesday. The hay-hauling semi went off Kansas Highway 99 near Admire and almost completely overturned in a ditch. Deputies had to block one or both lanes of traffic for several hours as they investigated the wreck and then moved the semi from the scene.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions improve after 1-4 inches of snowfall areawide
Travel conditions are improving across the KVOE listening area after light snowfall. The KVOE studios got 1.5 inches of snowfall Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other totals:. *Ninth and Lawrence: 1.5 inches snow. *10th and Weaver: 2 inches snow. *Southeast Emporia: 3.2 inches snow. *Burlingame: 2 inches snow. *Burlington: 2.5...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
KVOE
City of Emporia altering news release procedure
The City of Emporia is updating its procedures for notifying the public. According to communications manager Christine Johnson the city will now be posting all news and media releases directly to its new website’s homepage EmporiaKS.gov. According to Johnson, this decision will allow all releases to be posted in multiple languages with relevant documents, photos and attachments for public viewing.
KVOE
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary suspect charged after arrest in Topeka
Hearing dates are pending against a man accused of breaking into an Osage County school earlier this month. Dalton Ray Quimby is now charged with single counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft and criminal damage after an alleged incident at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale on Jan. 12. Full case details have not been announced, but documents posted on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal accuse Quimby of taking around $1,000, along with candy bars and “various foodstuffs.”
KVOE
Planning a controlled burn? Osage County joining Lyon County with online burn permits
Don’t be surprised if early pasture burns begin soon across the KVOE listening area. Over the past 15 years, there have been controlled burns — and out-of-control burns — as early as mid-January, although the official season doesn’t begin until March or April. Once again this...
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
KVOE
102nd Lyon County League Tournament day 2, Area scores
The Lyon County League Tournament semi-finals are set. Burlingame girls outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 54-45. The Lebo girls defeated Hartford 58-16. Madison defeated Waverly 60-43. Olpe was a 96-7 winner over Southern Coffey County. The consolation semi-finals will be played Thursday and the Championship semi-finals Friday. Area scores:. Northern...
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building
USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
KVOE
Emporia High boys basketball holds off Manhattan
The Emporia High boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-39 victory over Manhattan Tuesday night. Emporia High trailed by six early and managed to take a 14-10 lead after the first. The Spartans led by eight before Manhattan tied the game at 20. Emporia High regained...
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
KSNT
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
