ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling

There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina

I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
FOREST CITY, NC
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another week of big drops in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers. New cases were down 15 percent, hospital admissions fell by 18 percent and there were roughly half as many COVID particles in the state’s wastewater during the week of Jan. 15-21 than there were the week before, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina Ferry Division hiring for a range of jobs from general utility worker to experienced boat captains

The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. State Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said they want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities beyond piloting boats, including trades like welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

US health care premiums are on the rise: Here’s how much we’re paying in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia

(WGHP) — Whether you live in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia could have a substantial impact on how much you pay in health care premiums on the marketplace. According to federal data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, premiums are spiking in South Carolina, plunging in Virginia and holding steady in North Carolina as […]
VIRGINIA STATE
islandfreepress.org

Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March, per Dare County update

In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called “emergency allotments”) each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
DARE COUNTY, NC
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
WCNC

NC state taxes can be used to support wildlife funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina residents interested in donating to the conservation and management of the state's wildlife can do so using their state income tax refund. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is requesting that anyone who files a 2022 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the NC Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

How North Carolina is planning to recoup the gas tax from electric vehicles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Bloomberg study shows that by the year 2040, 58% of vehicle sales will come from electric vehicles. With the recent increase in the gas tax in North Carolina, which helps pay for road construction and maintenance, some are wondering how the state will recoup the tax money that's lost since electric vehicles don't run on gas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Counties with the most emergency shelters in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times […]
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man reels in record-setting white grunt

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has reported that it recently certified a new state record white grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, 2023. The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

ECU Health closing sites across ENC

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy