WITN
Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
newsfromthestates.com
Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.
This is the first in an occasional series of stories about greenhouse gas emissions and their sources. View a slideshow of emissions trends for municipal waste landfills that emit more than 100,000 metric tons of methane per year. Over time, the detritus of our lives, particularly food waste, breaks down...
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
Worried about being homeless? Thousands available for eligible NC families through Housing Assistance Program
North Carolina has a total of 100 counties. The boundaries, borders, and names of a few of them have been changed with time, and the major ones are Wake County, Mecklenburg County, Forsyth County, and Guilford County. No matter which county you live in, there will be times when you need immediate financial assistance.
kiss951.com
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another week of big drops in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers. New cases were down 15 percent, hospital admissions fell by 18 percent and there were roughly half as many COVID particles in the state’s wastewater during the week of Jan. 15-21 than there were the week before, according to the […]
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina Ferry Division hiring for a range of jobs from general utility worker to experienced boat captains
The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. State Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said they want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities beyond piloting boats, including trades like welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters.
US health care premiums are on the rise: Here’s how much we’re paying in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia
(WGHP) — Whether you live in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia could have a substantial impact on how much you pay in health care premiums on the marketplace. According to federal data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, premiums are spiking in South Carolina, plunging in Virginia and holding steady in North Carolina as […]
islandfreepress.org
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March, per Dare County update
In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called “emergency allotments”) each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
newsfromthestates.com
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
NC state taxes can be used to support wildlife funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina residents interested in donating to the conservation and management of the state's wildlife can do so using their state income tax refund. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is requesting that anyone who files a 2022 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the NC Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
wfmynews2.com
How North Carolina is planning to recoup the gas tax from electric vehicles
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Bloomberg study shows that by the year 2040, 58% of vehicle sales will come from electric vehicles. With the recent increase in the gas tax in North Carolina, which helps pay for road construction and maintenance, some are wondering how the state will recoup the tax money that's lost since electric vehicles don't run on gas.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
Vice President visiting North Carolina, focusing on small businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Triangle Thursday to highlight small business.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man reels in record-setting white grunt
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has reported that it recently certified a new state record white grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, 2023. The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969.
wcti12.com
ECU Health closing sites across ENC
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
