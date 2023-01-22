Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
GV Wire
Israeli Tech Workers Strike Over Fears of Dictatorship
Israeli tech workers went on strike on Tuesday in Tel Aviv to protest a government plan to strip the judiciary of its key powers. The workers, among the best-paid in Israel, carried Israeli flags and signs that read “No democracy, no high-tech” and “No freedom, no high-tech.” They said they were worried about an overthrow of the system of government that could easily wipe out the industry that employs them.
