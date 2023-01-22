ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wrganews.com

Northwest Georgia issued Wind Advisory ahead of Wednesday’s Storm System

Floyd County Emergency Management & The National Weather Service – An incoming strong storm system will bring an increased risk for showers and embedded thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts as well as strong, gusty winds outside of any showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight and persisting into early Wednesday afternoon.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?

The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

American Humane deploys to Georgia in wake of devastating tornadoes

ATLANTA (AP) - American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has deployed to Georgia to help animals in need after multiple tornadoes displaced thousands of residents and their pets. American Humane’s Rescue Team, and the organization’s 50-foot rescue truck, traveled to Spalding County on Wednesday as part of a coordinated effort with the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC).
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Third Safe Driving Summit to be held at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Lutzie 43 Foundation will be hosting the third Safe Driving Summit at Columbus State University on Jan. 31. Georgia DOT and Lutzie 43 Foundation share a mission of educating young drivers on safe driving practices with a...
COLUMBUS, GA
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: See Georgia's secret beach

While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023

Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

2023 is for the Birds

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for Georgia’s birds. At Georgia Audubon, birds are a catalyst for conservation—easy to see and hear wherever you are—and they provide an entry point into appreciating nature and understanding the challenges we all face to protect our parks and greenspaces, in Atlanta and across the state.
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

