Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Northwest Georgia issued Wind Advisory ahead of Wednesday’s Storm System
Floyd County Emergency Management & The National Weather Service – An incoming strong storm system will bring an increased risk for showers and embedded thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts as well as strong, gusty winds outside of any showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight and persisting into early Wednesday afternoon.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory for Cobb County and other counties in the region beginning midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties starting tonight at midnight, January 25. The advisory is in effect until midnight tomorrow, January 26. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?
The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
American Humane deploys to Georgia in wake of devastating tornadoes
ATLANTA (AP) - American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has deployed to Georgia to help animals in need after multiple tornadoes displaced thousands of residents and their pets. American Humane’s Rescue Team, and the organization’s 50-foot rescue truck, traveled to Spalding County on Wednesday as part of a coordinated effort with the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC).
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WALB 10
Third Safe Driving Summit to be held at Columbus State University
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Lutzie 43 Foundation will be hosting the third Safe Driving Summit at Columbus State University on Jan. 31. Georgia DOT and Lutzie 43 Foundation share a mission of educating young drivers on safe driving practices with a...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See Georgia's secret beach
While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
WALB 10
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
At least four crashes Wednesday caused backups on I-75, two of which led to complete interstate shutdowns....
saportareport.com
2023 is for the Birds
2023 is shaping up to be a great year for Georgia’s birds. At Georgia Audubon, birds are a catalyst for conservation—easy to see and hear wherever you are—and they provide an entry point into appreciating nature and understanding the challenges we all face to protect our parks and greenspaces, in Atlanta and across the state.
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Comments / 1