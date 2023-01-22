ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Car with no engine? Horrifying crash involving Tesla got even worse, Florida cops say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A heavily damaged vehicle was found minus its engine at a “horrific” crash scene in Florida, and the details got more shocking from there, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

“This crash happened around midnight (Jan. 20) on Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. A Tesla and a second vehicle collided,” the sheriff’s office said in a Jan. 21 news release.

“The impact was so great that four people were ejected and found lying in the roadway when deputies arrived. Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital, a fourth was flown to a trauma center. Injuries were serious.”

All four are expected to survive, officials said.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows one of the vehicles had only a large hole where its engine should have been.

Deputies eventually found the engine “about 50 yards from the crash scene,” on the side of the road.

Best guess as to how it got there is “excessive speeds,” officials said. The two vehicles collided, and force of impact was enough to fire the engine like a cannonball through the air. The average 8-cylinder car engine weighs 400 to 700 pounds, according to Autotrends.org.

Dangers of this scenario were lessened by the fact the intersection is surrounded by open fields and woods in the unincorporated Rio community. Rio is about 110 miles north of Miami.

Detectives did not identify the four people involved and charges have not been announced.

“This is the third such horrific crash involving high speeds that have occurred on our roadways in weeks,” the sheriff’s office said.

WWI anti-ship round taken to pawn shop causes Florida city to reroute traffic, cops say

Surprised household finds intruder in home at 6 am — and fights back, Florida cops say

‘Intoxicated’ man throws beer on 5-month-old, leading to assault charge, Florida cops say

Agustin Rivera
3d ago

Why doesn’t the government mandate cars can only reach 75 mph. That would slow everything down, I never understood why a car has to go 129-160 mph and faster if it’s against the law.

wordtoyourmother
3d ago

cars should have a max speed of 85 there is no where in america that has a higher posted speed limit unless you are on a track.

JLmarine
3d ago

I don’t think the Tesla lost the engine and why does it matter if it was a Tesla in the accident anyway.

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

