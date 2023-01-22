ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure.
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
SANTA ROSA, CA

