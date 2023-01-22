Read full article on original website
1 person killed in fire at SF apartment complex, SFFD says
Bystanders also rescued three people from the apartment, who did not require medical attention.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
Names of victims in Half Moon Bay mass shooting released
The names of six of the seven people who were shot and killed in Half Moon Bay were released Wednesday.
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
SFGate
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
SFGate
Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
'A reminder to not go off the trails': 2 hikers rescued in SF's Fort Funston
"These two individuals are fortunate that this rescue ended with no injuries."
SFGate
Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
Fascinating facts you might not know about SF's Transamerica Pyramid
An air of mystery surrounds the 50-year-old landmark.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
SFGate
Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
