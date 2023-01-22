Someone in LaFollette is $4 million richer today after hitting it big in the Mega Millions lottery on Friday. The Tennessee Lottery says that the winning ticket was purchased at the Food City on Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette. The winner matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million, but because they added the “Megaplier” for an additional dollar, their winnings were quadrupled to $4 million.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO