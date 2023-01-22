ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he's confident Pence handled documents in "proper way"

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress

In the wake of two mass shootings in California, President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, just a few months after he signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation that fell short of banning the deadly weapons. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., killing 11 and wounding several others. And on Monday, seven people were killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified the weapon used in the Monterey Park mass shooting as a semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon, but a description...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Republicans meet to elect new RNC chair after lackluster midterms

The Republican National Committee is meeting in Dana Point, Calif. this week to select a new chair to lead the party's infrastructure going into the 2024 election cycle after the party's disappointing showing in the midterm elections. Ronna McDaniel is running for her fourth term as RNC chair, and for the first time since former President Donald Trump appointed her to succeed Reince Priebus in the job, she's facing a serious challenge. The race, which may be competitive, illustrates how the different wings of the Republican party believe the party should move forward after the midterms, when Republicans won a slim...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections as Biden waits to announce plans

Sources say President Biden is holding off on announcing his 2024 reelection bid until after his State of the Union address. Meanwhile, Senate races are beginning to take shape as Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, announces a challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa spoke with Rep. Ro Khanna and joined "Red and Blue" with more.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

FBI finds more classified material at Biden's home

The FBI conducted a consensual search of President Biden's Wilmington home for more than 13 hours on Friday, finding more classified material than his lawyers previously had discovered. Now, CBS News has learned Justice Department officials are now considering searching other locations tied to Mr. Biden. Nancy Cordes has the details.
CBS News

CBS News

