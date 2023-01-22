Read full article on original website
South Austin home a ‘total loss’ in early morning fire
A south Austin home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters
The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. The Cold Weather Shelter program aims to provide shelter to anyone seeking a warm place to sleep. Shelter registration occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas...
fox7austin.com
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
Georgetown residents bulky-waste pickup has changed to regular trash day
The city of Georgetown announced bulky-waste trash will be picked up on regular trash days instead of Saturdays. (Courtesy Fotolia) Starting Feb. 6, Georgetown has moved its bulky waste pickup to the regular trash day instead of Saturday, according to a Jan. 20 release from the city. Bulky waste materials...
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KWTX
Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
Leander ISD shares draft for potential middle, high schools rezoning
Any changes would be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking
KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can. Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
CBS Austin
Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief
AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
kut.org
Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.
Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
South Austin business owner pleads for help after uptick in attacks from homeless encampment
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin business owner says aggressive people experiencing homelessness and slow police response times make it hard to keep the business open. Laura North, the owner of Headspace Salon and Co-op, is calling for Austin police to respond quicker to active attacks and asking the City of Austin to move faster in finding housing for the homeless.
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
CBS Austin
Leander double track is first rail upgrade for Project Connect
LEANDER, Texas — The MetroRail Red Line is now setup to offer more frequent service to Leander. It's the first upgrade of the local passenger rail line under Project Connect, and it was worthy of a ribbon-cutting because now MetroRail will be able to roll in and out of Leander at the same time.
