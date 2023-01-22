ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters

The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. The Cold Weather Shelter program aims to provide shelter to anyone seeking a warm place to sleep. Shelter registration occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief

AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.

Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Leander double track is first rail upgrade for Project Connect

LEANDER, Texas — The MetroRail Red Line is now setup to offer more frequent service to Leander. It's the first upgrade of the local passenger rail line under Project Connect, and it was worthy of a ribbon-cutting because now MetroRail will be able to roll in and out of Leander at the same time.
LEANDER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy