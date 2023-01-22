Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Look: Erin Andrews Uses 3 Words To Describe The Cowboys-49ers Game
Erin Andrews saw Sunday's playoff game between the Cowboys and 49ers up close and personal. Andrews, 44, provided sideline coverage for FOX during the game. After witnessing the Niners' 19-12 victory over Dallas, Andrews took to Twitter to react. "What a battle," she tweeted. ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Breaking: NFL Announces Super Bowl National Anthem Performer
The NFL has announced its pregame performers for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. next month. Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem before the game. Legendary singer-songwriter and producer Babyface will perform "America The Beautiful" with Toney Award winner Sheryl ...
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
NBC Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals?
It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the Chiefs’ divisional round game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the star quarterback left the field to get an X-ray but returned to the game in the second half.
Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets
I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full of poor play and close losses for first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Mel Kiper contrasts Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr.
In ESPN's Mel Kiper's first mock draft of the NFL offseason, he projected the Bears to take Georgia defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, with the No.1 pick in the draft. A safe bet, certainly. Kiper made a strong case about the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft potentially not being discernable enough to motivate a team to trade up to the first overall pick with the Chicago Bears.
Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl pregame performers
Super Bowl LVII is starting to take shape. The conference championship games are set, with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers battling for the NFC title and the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals vying for the AFC crown. As the big game inches closer, the entertainment lineup has...
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy
Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases. The 27-year-old most recently grabbed headlines during the Bengals’ 27-10...
Kiper on if Fields was in 2023 draft: 'He'd be number one'
While Justin Fields made strides this year to becoming an elite quarterback, he has ground to cover still. Some believe he has more than usual development to make up, and that trading him to have the opportunity to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft would suit the Bears better than Fields.
Report: Packers to explore Rodgers trade ideas exclusively to AFC
Aaron Rodgers might be switching conferences. As the 39-year-old's future with the Green Bay Packers continues to hang in the balance, one of the possible scenarios could be a trade. If the Packers opt to travel that route, they reportedly would only look to move him to the AFC, ESPN's...
Look: Ezekiel Elliott Shares Update On Future With Cowboys
With the conclusion of the Dallas Cowboys' season came questions about Ezekiel Elliott's future with the organization. Zeke has no remaining guaranteed money on his contract, though he won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2027. Already seven seasons into his career, it wouldn't have been ...
Is Robbie Gould ‘playoff-version' of Justin Tucker?
The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, and a big part of the reason why has been former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould. Gould, who has spent the last six seasons with the 49ers, has gone a perfect...
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
Peyton Manning and Son Marshall Have Busy Weekend at NFL Playoff Games
Peyton Manning won the weekend for best dad honors as he brought his son, Marshall, to two NFL playoff games.... The post Peyton Manning and Son Marshall Have Busy Weekend at NFL Playoff Games appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers: Secrets of their playoff success
There is nothing like playoff football. The drama, intensity and urgency of postseason games require coaches and players to be at their best in critical moments. After watching a weekend full of impressive performances from the best teams in the league, here are my thoughts and observations from the divisional round.
Look: NFL Network Analysts Getting Crushed For Preseason Super Bowl Predictions
The pool of Super Bowl possibilities has narrowed from 32 teams to four. Either the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LVII champions. Would you have guessed that in the preseason? Because ...
