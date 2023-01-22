Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
qcnews.com
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
SWAT team called in over threatening man with gun at NE CLT home: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team was called in when a man with a gun threatened suicide after an altercation with a family member in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near 6300 Rockwell Blvd. in the University City area. […]
Body camera video released after woman shot at CMPD officers
CHARLOTTE — Police have released body camera footage after a woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police over the summer. The shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at a home on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they went to the home to serve an involuntary commitment order.
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at North Carolina car dealership
Deputy's hunch turns into Indian Trail dealership arrest.
WBTV
Man says his stolen car spotted on Instagram before chase ends by Mecklenburg Co. Jail
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted to a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a news release. The owner of the car,...
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
Juvenile killed in NC shooting homicide; suspect in custody, police say
A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway midday Sunday in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
WBTV
Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store. According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say
CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
Teen found dead after shooting in NC parking lot, police say
An 18-year-old was found shot to death in a parking lot in the City of Kannapolis Sunday afternoon, according to Kannapolis Police Department.
Here's how CMPD is focusing on recruiting new officers while retaining ones already on the force
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has about 300 open police officer positions right now. On top of that, they are expecting a lot of senior officers to retire in the next year or two. Nationwide, recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers has been a struggle. Major Brad...
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Sentenced Shelby man distributed heroin, fentanyl in Meck, Gaston counties: DOJ
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug dealer from Shelby was sentenced to more than 17 years Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Shelby resident Chadwick Strong, 45, will serve over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. Beginning […]
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
Comments / 0