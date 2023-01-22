ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Body camera video released after woman shot at CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE — Police have released body camera footage after a woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police over the summer. The shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at a home on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they went to the home to serve an involuntary commitment order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
860wacb.com

Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
GREAT FALLS, SC

