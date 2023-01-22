Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
hypebeast.com
Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23
Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
hypebeast.com
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani took to the haute couture catwalk in Paris Tuesday with evening wear spun from a traditional, diamond-patterned harlequin motif in pale pastels.
papermag.com
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
hypebeast.com
Mr. Saturday Steps Into the Golden Age of Parisian Nightlife for FW23
Whether it be spring, summer, fall or winter, there is one thing that remains constant about Joey Gollish’s label Mr. Saturday. It is continued combinational reverence and exploration of high-moment in culture. The Toronto-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 show popped the lid on the history of European cabaret with its “Sex & Politics: Shadow Play At Le Chat Noir” runway show. Now for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Mr. Saturday kept its feet in Europe but headed over to France to explore the rich history of Paris’ Les Bains Douches nightclub.
In Style
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Plunge in Daring Corset Vest, Lace Skirt & Knee-High Boots at Dior’s Haute Couture Show
Anya Taylor-Joy mixed feminine and edgier pieces together for her latest runway show. The “Queen’s Gambit” star attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. She sat front row with several other familiar faces, like Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, Rachel Zegler and more. To the show, which served as a celebration of women who broke racial barriers in the ’30s, Taylor-Joy wore a black and white look. Taylor-Joy wore a white plunging lace-up corset vest, with a matching cropped structured jacket thrown over her shoulders. Each of the pieces featured black floral detailing. She added a black high-waisted midi...
hypebeast.com
Element’s Nature-Inspired SS23 Collection Comes Rooted in Style Accessibility
Following its 30th year of crafting skate-meets-outdoor garments, Element is back with a multi-functional new season collection. The arrival of Spring/Summer 2023 heralds a new focus for the brand, exploring the timeless silhouettes that form the foundations of their garment ranges. With the key vision being to create garments that...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"
Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
hypebeast.com
Here are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at Men's Paris Fashion Week FW23
Paris Fashion Week concluded the Fall/Winter 2023 menswear season and Hypebeast was on the ground to capture some of the best footwear trends seen at France’s fashion capital. Different from Milan, where most attendees focused on pairing their outfits with high-fashion collaborations, the streets of Paris saw many sport.
hypebeast.com
Pinto is Feeling Blue with this New Floating Bed Frame
The bold Yves Klein-esque shade of blue that has been doing the rounds for a while seems to be sticking around – at least for Pinto, where it has popped up in its latest collection of furniture and homewares. Collectively named “Constellations”, the French label’s latest range includes a...
hypebeast.com
A.P.C. Is Releasing an Olive Oil and Linen Tea Towel Set
A.P.C. is switching things up with the release of a batch of olive oil accompanied by a tea towel. The oil itself is produced by the Moulin des Ombres mill in the Gard region of France. The oil is described as smooth and mild with a bright green color and a balanced amount of pungency and bitterness due to the harvested olive tree’s origins in Tuscany.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" Is Outfitted With Gold Medallions
Is resuming to push out limitless colorways of the Dunk Low throughout 2023, recently previewing several iterations set to arrive in the coming months. From the Nike Dunk Low “Team Red” with vintage touches to the Valentine’s Day “Yellow Heart” version, the Swoosh imprint is now preparing additional variations, including another “Just Do It” collection featuring the low-top silhouette.
hypebeast.com
Nike Outfits the Terminator High in "University Red"
In June of last year, COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus’ SS23 presentation at Paris Fashion Week revealed the return of the. Terminator High. Appearing in three plain colorways of black, red and blue — all paired with a white base — the collaboration served as a catalyst for the vintage silhouette’s return. Nike has since utilized this momentum with the release of new and classic colorways, such as the fan-favorite “Georgetown” look.
Kylie Jenner Pairs Skintight Romper With Tall Riding Boots in Lush Green Field
The reality TV star wore a piece from big sis Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS.
Comments / 0