Liberal trash Kyrsten Sinema's outfit at World Economic Forum: 'Why is she dressed like a sheep?'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., faced a deluge of harsh comments from liberal Twitter users about her wardrobe while appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
Sinema says ‘dear friend’ McCarthy in ‘unenviable position’ after Speaker battle
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) railed against both political parties in an appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, saying “radical” Republicans have put Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in an “unenviable position” at the start of the new Congress. Sinema took the opportunity on a panel with other U.S. lawmakers in Davos, Switzerland, to chastise…
Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
Manchin doesn’t rule out running for president or Senate reelection under different party
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during an interview on Sunday did not rule out the idea he could run for president or Senate reelection under a different party in 2024, saying he has yet to make a decision on his future political plans. “Everything’s on the table,” Manchin said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the…
Sen. Joe Manchin calls 'open press system' in US a 'problem' during Davos panel
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., slammed the "open press system" in the U.S. during a panel discussion with other American politicians.
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Fallon Says Instead of White House Easter Egg Hunt, Kids Will Be Sent to ‘Biden’s Home to Look for More Documents’ (Video)
After a third batch of classified documents was found in President Biden’s home this weekend, Jimmy Fallon is thinking that the location of the annual White House Easter egg hunt might get changed this year. He’s also thinking that those kids may not be searching for eggs. On...
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'
"The president himself is a bit upset with the way it's been handled," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says. "I suspect you're always uncomfortable when something like this were to happen."Jan. 16, 2023.
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
msn.com
Adam Schiff says it's possible Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security
Congressman Adam Schiff, the outgoing chair of the House Intel Committee, said Sunday that he cannot 'exclude the possibility' that President Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security. During an appearance with ABC News' Jon Karl on Sunday, the host asked Schiff if he approved of Attorney General Merrick...
Judge Jeanine: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro gives her take on how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is responding to President Biden's classified documents mishap on "The Five."
Manchin says he’ll meet with McCarthy on ‘pathway forward’ on debt ceiling
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday that he plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to discuss a “pathway forward” on a deal to raise the debt ceiling. During an appearance on FOX News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Manchin told host Maria Bartiromo that he believes the Biden administration will become involved…
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
Washington Examiner
'He took a question': White House denies Biden avoiding press over documents scandal
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against criticism Wednesday that President Joe Biden is avoiding questions about the investigation into classified documents discovered at his personal home and offices. The president vowed to "soon" address the American public directly about the documents and investigation itself but has largely...
NBC News
Comments / 5