College basketball games have been delayed for a number of reasons over the years, but Duquesne-Loyola Chicago having an Uber Eats stoppage is a new one. Injuries, unruly fans, leaks in the arena ceiling, and so on — there are many reasons why college basketball games (and NBA games, for that matter) have been paused or delayed. Wednesday night’s matchup with the Duquesne Dukes hosting the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, however, gave us what is certainly a new one.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO