The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien
Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
Florida Football: Jordan Gile is a sneaky good addition at QB for Gators
It’s easy to be jaded in the world of recruiting. We get excited for four-and five-star guys and dream of their potential with Florida football. We praise Billy Napier for limiting the number of three-star guys on his big board and thumb our noses and yawn at lower rated recruits.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says
Before his dismissal from the head coach position, Ed Reed had tapped some wealthy investors like Shaquille O'Neal to help improve Bethune-Cookman's campus conditions, football hall of famer Edgerrin James said. The post Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says appeared first on NewsOne.
College Football news: Bill O’Brien leaving Alabama, latest on Nyckoles Harbor, more
In our college football news roundup, Bill O’Brien is headed back to the NFL, the latest on five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and more. For weeks, there have been rumors about Bill O’Brien heading back to the NFL to work for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. Now, it appears that’s finally a reality as Alabama, one of the top programs in college football will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.
Uber Eats delivery wildly interrupts Duquesne-Loyola basketball game (Video)
College basketball games have been delayed for a number of reasons over the years, but Duquesne-Loyola Chicago having an Uber Eats stoppage is a new one. Injuries, unruly fans, leaks in the arena ceiling, and so on — there are many reasons why college basketball games (and NBA games, for that matter) have been paused or delayed. Wednesday night’s matchup with the Duquesne Dukes hosting the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, however, gave us what is certainly a new one.
