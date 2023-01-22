ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien

Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
FanSided

College Football news: Bill O’Brien leaving Alabama, latest on Nyckoles Harbor, more

In our college football news roundup, Bill O’Brien is headed back to the NFL, the latest on five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and more. For weeks, there have been rumors about Bill O’Brien heading back to the NFL to work for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. Now, it appears that’s finally a reality as Alabama, one of the top programs in college football will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

Uber Eats delivery wildly interrupts Duquesne-Loyola basketball game (Video)

College basketball games have been delayed for a number of reasons over the years, but Duquesne-Loyola Chicago having an Uber Eats stoppage is a new one. Injuries, unruly fans, leaks in the arena ceiling, and so on — there are many reasons why college basketball games (and NBA games, for that matter) have been paused or delayed. Wednesday night’s matchup with the Duquesne Dukes hosting the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, however, gave us what is certainly a new one.
CHICAGO, IL
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

