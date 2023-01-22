Wednesday has been a snowy day. A winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across Michiana. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, much of the area has seen 2” to 5” of snow. The system snow will taper off from west to east across the Wednesday evening. Lake effect snow showers will start to develop Wednesday night and continue through much of the day on Thursday. A dominate lake effect snow band will dump another 3” to 6” of snow across parts of Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co., IN and Berrien and Cass Co., MI.

ELKHART, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO