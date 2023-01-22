Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Related
22 WSBT
Slick spots across Michiana slows traffic, causes slide-offs
Very heavy, wet snow came down all day Wednesday across Michiana causing slow travel for some. Several plows were out Wednesday morning, laying salt down on main roads to keep them clear for drivers. Secondary roads were more of a problem because crews had not gotten to them yet. Many...
22 WSBT
South Bend Restaurant Week kicks off, proceeds to help Beacon Children's Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restaurant Week kicks off in South Bend on Monday. This year, 22 restaurants are taking part and are offering value price menus. 10% of the proceeds from each meal will be donated directly to the Beacon Children's Hospital. Participating restaurants include:. Bishop & Bae's...
22 WSBT
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: High School counselors say college planning should start earlier
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It is decision time for high school seniors heading to college. College application deadlines are approaching or have already passed. Now, seniors are making decisions about what schools they want to attend in the fall. High school counselors say, juniors should now be planning for...
22 WSBT
Plows work on clearing roads in Elkhart County
Snow is coming down in Elkhart County and plows are still working on clearing roads. Driving conditions are not ideal and dispatch is reporting accidents. People who stayed home have been clearing snow throughout the day. Some people were getting creative to clear out mother nature’s mess. Road conditions...
22 WSBT
Prepare for a snowy day and slow travel conditions Wednesday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the area will see 3” to 5” of snow. Parts of Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, and Pulaski Co., IN could see 5 to 7" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just south and east of the area. The northern tip of the area, northern Berrien Co., MI, may only see 1" to 3" of snow.
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential for heavy lake effect Thursday
Wednesday has been a snowy day. A winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across Michiana. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, much of the area has seen 2” to 5” of snow. The system snow will taper off from west to east across the Wednesday evening. Lake effect snow showers will start to develop Wednesday night and continue through much of the day on Thursday. A dominate lake effect snow band will dump another 3” to 6” of snow across parts of Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co., IN and Berrien and Cass Co., MI.
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
22 WSBT
Community Task Force to discuss possible changes to South Bend schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The public has the chance to learn more about the future of South Bend schools at a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting is expected to focus on the district's second phase of the facilities master plan, which includes potential changes to the elementary and middle schools.
22 WSBT
Hotel at Four Winds South Bend to open March 1
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Four Winds Casinos announced their newest 23-story hotel tower in South Bend will open March first. It will include a spa, cafe and an outdoor swimming pool. WSBT photojournalist Ian Sindell got an inside look at what's all included in the new addition.
22 WSBT
NIPSCO presents Mishawaka with check for energy savings
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — NIPSCO presented Mishawaka with a 24-thousand-dollar check for its energy savings. It was based on the first year of operation of the new city hall and Iron Works Plaza. The money represents the city's gas savings for the energy efficient equipment that was installed. Contractors...
22 WSBT
Winter storm brings accumulating snow to Michiana Wednesday
A strong storm system will impact the Ohio River Valley during the middle of this week. This storm system will stay south of the area, so Michiana will be on the cold/snow side of the area of low pressure. The axis of heaviest snow will likely stay just south of...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka High School wrestling team recognized for Championship win
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The Mishawaka High School wrestling team has been recognized for winning the State Championships. Before Tuesday’s Fairfield-Mishawaka boys basketball game, the county council celebrated the accomplishment. Head Coach Steve Sandefer says his students realized they could go all the way, but only if they...
22 WSBT
Elkhart McDonald's mistakenly gives customer $5k with food
An unexpected mixup at an Elkhart McDonald's is now going viral on TikTok. Workers there accidentally mixed up a customer's order with $5,000. Recording his confusion and posting it to TikTok, Josiah Vargas decided to return the bag full of money. Staff let him keep $200 for himself and will...
22 WSBT
Showland Theater in Plymouth for sale
Plymouth, IN — If you’ve got 2-and-a-half-Million dollars, you could own the Showland Theater in Plymouth. The 7-screen theater on Oak Road is up for sale. Realtor Jim Masterson says it's nearly 27-thousand square feet. It sits on 10-acres of land zoned for commercial business. Showland was built...
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
22 WSBT
Elkhart career center prepares high school students for workforce
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A recruiting event hopes to broaden area students' career horizons. The Elkhart Area Career Center held a large open house Sunday. The career center serves high school juniors and seniors by preparing them for careers out of high school. It also has several educational resources...
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for 2019 murder
South Bend. Ind. — A South Bend man was sentenced for a 2019 murder. Jamie Garner was sentenced to 55 year in prison. Garner entered a plea deal in December admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn, north of Roseland. Garner killed Vanhorn in the early...
22 WSBT
South Bend launches High Skill Immigration Fund to help match employers expenses
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend announced the launch of a High Skill Immigration Fund on Monday. The Fund will match employer’s expenses to sponsor visas to hire international employees. City officials say hiring exceptional talent is important to the local economy. On top...
Comments / 0