Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000
Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500
Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester
James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Want to rent the former Rotmans building in Worcester? Here’s how much it would cost you
After more than 60 years in business, Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory’s last day of business was Dec. 12. Now part of the building that housed the iconic Worcester business is up for rent. A 71,000-square-foot warehouse and retail building is available for lease at $5/square-foot, for rent totaling...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000
Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061
Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill
Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
Marshfield woman will spend $1 million state lottery prize on vacation
A Marshfield woman who won a $1 million lottery prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Electric 7″ ticket game will be spending the money to go on a vacation, the lottery said. Coash claimed her prize on Jan. 18. She chose the cash option on her prize...
‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring
A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000
Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
A hunting ban in Worcester would have unintended consequences, land trust exec says
Despite its intention, officially banning hunting in Worcester would create an “enormous number of problems,” according to Greater Worcester Land Trust Executive Director Colin Novick. Novick spoke against the ban at a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night. William Bilotta Jr. petitioned the council to pass a law...
Framingham Battling Multi-Unit Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is at the scene of a multi-unit apartment building tonight, January 24. The fire started after 7 p.m. at 14 Temple Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke upon arrival. Firefighters had to help evacuated residents, according to the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have...
5 arrested in connection with Taunton stolen car police chase in Revere
Three adult males, an adult female and a juvenile female were arrested in connection with an overnight police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that led authorities through Boston Logan Airport’s highway ramps, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio. Just after midnight on Wednesday, a Massachusetts State Police...
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days
The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
