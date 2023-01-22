Read full article on original website
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000
Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500
Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester
James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000
Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Want to rent the former Rotmans building in Worcester? Here’s how much it would cost you
After more than 60 years in business, Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory’s last day of business was Dec. 12. Now part of the building that housed the iconic Worcester business is up for rent. A 71,000-square-foot warehouse and retail building is available for lease at $5/square-foot, for rent totaling...
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot first hit in Mass. since 2012
The first Mega Millions lottery jackpot hit in more than a decade in Massachusetts was on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when a Massachusetts State Lottery player won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was hit in the Bay State was on Oct. 16, 2012,...
Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061
Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
Weather: Worcester schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday
Worcester schools will open two hours later than usual Tuesday, with officials citing road conditions as the reason for the delay. The Worcester parking ban has been lifted. Meantime, some...
worcestermag.com
Worcester's Donker Farm a mix of agrarian life and wilderness
Editor's note: This is part of a series on winter walking places in and near Worcester. Let us know your favorite walking places at wmeditor@gatehousemedia.com. On a recent Friday morning, snow fell gently over the region, and the grounds of Donker Farm in Worcester were lightly covered in white, and a wintry silence filled the air.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000
Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Entire town of Princeton, Mass. still without electricity Tuesday after storm
UPDATE: Power in the town of Princeton has been restored, according to the Princeton Municipal Light Plant. The entire town of Princeton has been without power since Monday night due to the recent winter storm. The Princeton Municipal Light Department first reported the outage at about 5 p.m. Monday in...
‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring
A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
