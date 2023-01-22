ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000

Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500

Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home

Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester

James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000

Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
STERLING, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000

Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061

Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
MENDON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester's Donker Farm a mix of agrarian life and wilderness

Editor's note: This is part of a series on winter walking places in and near Worcester. Let us know your favorite walking places at wmeditor@gatehousemedia.com. On a recent Friday morning, snow fell gently over the region, and the grounds of Donker Farm in Worcester were lightly covered in white, and a wintry silence filled the air.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000

Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring

A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS Boston

Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy