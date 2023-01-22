Live updates: Lisa Marie Presley honored during service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, spoke briefly at the Sunday morning service. She read some words prepared by one of Lisa Marie's children and passed on thanks from the family for all the support in the wake of her daughter's death.

"Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you," Priscilla said.

Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough prepared remarks which were read by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

"Thank you for being my mother in this life. I'm eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you.I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you," he read from the remarks, entitled "A Letter to My Momma."

In the remarks, Keough recalled listening to Aretha Franklin in the car, getting ice cream after school and the lullabies Lisa Marie would sing to her and her brother.

"I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms," Smith-Petersen read. "I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch. Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life."

Before a performance of "November Rain," Axl Rose said he remained in shock about Lisa Marie's death.

"I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances. This is truly devastating and I'm sure excruciating for everyone here and all of those affected by her passing," he said.

Rose described Lisa Marie as fiercely protective of her father's legacy and as "a beautiful and good soul."

The memorial service wrapped up around 10:15 after prayer and several more musical performances. Those in attendance were then offered tours of the memorial garden.

'The keeper of the flame'

Speakers at the service Sunday morning remembered Lisa Marie Presley for her music, her spirit and the unique space she occupied in the hearts and minds of Memphians.

Former Memphis Mayor A C Wharton said “Lisa Marie’s birth is woven into the institutional memory of this city… she was the image of a king.”

"Elvis may have been born in Tupelo and Priscilla may have started in Dallas," he said. "But Lisa Marie was all Memphis. She belonged to us. And we belonged to her."

Wharton noted that 1968, the year of Lisa Marie's birth, was a tumultuous year for the country and for Memphis, in particular. She provided a bright spot for the city, then and throughout her 54 years of life.

"She was a conduit to the throne, the keeper of the flame. She was the image of a king," he said.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said those who cared about Lisa Marie needed "to stoke our flames within" to support her family and to celebrate her life. However, she also shared some words from Queen Elizabeth II.

"My late mother-in-law used to say that 'nothing can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Because grief is the price we pay for love.' And how right she was," Ferguson said.

Jerry Schilling, a longtime associate of Elvis and friend of the Presley family, said he visited Graceland for Christmas of 1967. As he prepared to hand home to Los Angeles, Elvis asked him, "You're not going to stay for the birth of our daughter?"

So he stayed through Lisa Marie's birth in February of 1968.

"We got back to the house here. And I had never held a baby before. And we're in the kitchen. And Elvis just hands me Lisa and I sure as hell wasn't going to drop her. And that was the beginning of my journey with (Lisa Marie)," he said.

The two stayed connected throughout her life. Lisa Marie ― whom he called Memphis ― worked as his assistant, he officiated one of her weddings and was with her in the hospital when she died earlier this month.

"Memphis, I will always love you," Schilling said.

Viewers around the world join mourners at Graceland

The service began shortly after 9 Sunday morning with a performance of "Amazing Grace" by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir.

Elvis' "In The Garden" played as Lisa Marie's family emerged out of the front door of the mansion prior to the service.

Elvis Presley Enterprises managing partner Joel Weinshanker said Lisa Marie had given specific instructions for this day, including "don't make it sad."

"Lisa, we will try to honor you and honor your wishes," he said.

More than 102,000 people watched the service via live stream. Many left comments expressing their sadness and sending condolences to Lisa Marie's family. Many mentioned their love of Elvis or connections to his music, as well as praising Lisa Marie's music and voice. Viewers from all across the U.S., Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, France and many other countries left comments of love and support.

Celebrities, politicians gather at Graceland to honor Lisa Marie

Among the hundreds in attendance Sunday morning for Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service at Graceland were politicians and celebrities. In addition to members of Presley's family and those included in the speaker and performer lineup ― including Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Alanis Morissette ― actor Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann were also at the service.

Butler played Elvis in the 2022 biopic about the rock star , which was directed by Luhrmann. Catherine Martin, who was the production and costume designer for the film and who is married to Luhrmann was also in attendance. The film was widely praised by the Presley family , including Lisa Marie, who said it was a representation of her father she and her children could be proud of.

Singer Lauren Pritchard, known by the stage name Lolo, was also in the crowd outside the mansion.

Also in attendance Sunday were Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, whose district is in Memphis.

Crowds gather for public memorial

Ten days after her death, friends, family, fans and admirers of Lisa Marie Presley gathered at Graceland to pay tribute to the singer and only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie had long been a living link to Elvis for devoted fans of The King, who doted on his only child.

On the same lawn where earlier this month Presley performed a ceremonial cutting of an Elvis birthday cake to mark her father's birthday, people came together Sunday morning to say goodbye to her.

Presley, 54, died on Jan. 12 after an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Her mother, Priscilla, called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Crowds started to gather at Graceland more than an hour and a half before the public memorial service began Sunday morning. By 7:45 a.m., hundreds had already arrived and had taken up positions on the lawn outside the mansion. More continued to arrive ahead of the ceremony at 9 a.m.

Despite the crowds, the scene was somber and quiet, with much of the ambient noise coming from soft Elvis tunes playing on outdoor speakers.

According to a program, the memorial service was scheduled to include remarks from Priscilla, Presley's daughter, actor Riley Keough, former Memphis mayor A C Wharton, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Elvis Presley Enterprises managing partner Joel Weinshanker.

Words or performances were also expected from Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan, Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir and The Blackwood Brothers Quartet.

At least 500 people packed the south lawn of Graceland by 8:20 a.m. A lucky few dozen had chairs. The rest stood together on the lawn, which was quickly becoming mud from the mixture of footsteps and rain.

Media outlets spanned the gamut — from major U.S. outlets and local media to a pair of Australian TV stations.

A representative of Keough previously confirmed Presley would be laid to rest at Graceland , alongside her father, Elvis ; her son, Benjamin Keough ; and other members of the Presley family, including Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley ; his father, Vernon Presley; and his grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

The family has encouraged mourners to make donations to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in lieu of flowers. The foundation supports various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

