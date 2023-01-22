ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, OH

Two killed in Dresden wreck

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE − Two men were killed in a wreck near the Muskingum County Speedway on Saturday. According a release from the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called at 7:48 am to SR 60 near the Muskingum County Speedway. Upon arrival, troopers found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler crashed off the right side of the roadway. Sgt. Jeff Jirles said 51 year old Shawn Hutchison and 42 year old Michael Rinker both of Dresden had been ejected from the Jeep. Both men were found in a nearby creek and pronounced deceased by the county coroner. The crash remains under investigation.

