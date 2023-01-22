Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
qcnews.com
Damp commute with freezing mornings ahead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!. ALERTS IN EFFECT: WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Avery County until 7 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 MPH. After the heavy rain and thunderstorms we have seen today, we will dry out as we go through...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for heavy downpours, strong wind gusts Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely beginning Wednesday morning with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain, windy with severe potential. End of week: Lots of sun, chilly. After a freezing start this morning, sunshine will warm us into the middle 50s...
qcnews.com
Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
qcnews.com
Wednesday, January 25, Midday Weather Update
Heavy rain is finally moving out of the Queen City as a storm system pushes east. Windy conditions are expected through Wednesday evening. Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses.
wccbcharlotte.com
Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
Several NC mountain schools operating on modified schedules Monday due to expected snow
BOONE, N.C. — Several school systems in the North Carolina mountains will be operating on modified schedules or closed on Monday due to snow that is expected to cause travel issues. Avery County Schools will be closed due to forecasted snow. It will be an optional teacher workday. Watauga...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County for Monday January 23, 2023
NCZ033-048>052-058-230400- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0003.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22...
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
WBTV
Several mountain school districts to operate on modified schedules due to inclement weather
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Avery County announced that schools will be closed Monday due to inclement weather, while Ashe County will operate on a two-hour delay. Teachers in Avery County can take Monday as an optional workday. Ashe County Schools are currently operating under the delay, but...
WXII 12
Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
NC police warn of razor blades on gas pump handles
Police in the NC mountains said there were "multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles."
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
WCNC
Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Comments / 0