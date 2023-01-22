ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Damp commute with freezing mornings ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!. ALERTS IN EFFECT: WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Avery County until 7 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 MPH. After the heavy rain and thunderstorms we have seen today, we will dry out as we go through...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wednesday, January 25, Midday Weather Update

Heavy rain is finally moving out of the Queen City as a storm system pushes east. Windy conditions are expected through Wednesday evening. Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County for Monday January 23, 2023

NCZ033-048>052-058-230400- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0003.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WSPA 7News

18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
HICKORY, NC

